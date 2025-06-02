Former Spokane Colleges standout Brady Calkins qualifies for U.S. Open for second time

Brady Calkins, who won the 2014 NWAC championship in his lone season on the Community Colleges of Spokane golf team, has earned a spot in the U.S. Open for the second time.

Calkins fired rounds of 68 and 69 Monday to finish 7 under at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, claiming one of two qualifying spots in the field of 41. Calkins, a native of Chehalis, Washington, finished one shot behind amateur Matt Vogt, a dentist from Indianapolis.

Calkins will tee it up next week at the 125th U.S. Open from June 12-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. He qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline and missed the cut after shooting 76 and 73.

Calkins has been a standout on the Dakotas Tour for several years and played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023.