Marc Maron quits podcasting after 16-year run, citing burnout

Marc Maron’s long-running podcast WTF with Marc Maron will air its final episode this fall, the comedian announced Monday, ending a pioneering 16-year run that helped define the podcast medium.

“We’re burnt out. And we are utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done,” Maron said on his show.

Launched on Sept. 1, 2009, with an interview featuring comedian Jeff Ross, WTF arrived months before The Joe Rogan Experience and quickly gained traction with its confessional tone and raw conversations - often with fellow comics Maron had clashed with in the past. Maron’s early success inspired other comedians to start podcasts, a category that is now one of the industry’s most popular.

The show earned praise for its emotional depth, with Maron candidly discussing addiction, depression and professional setbacks. Over more than 1,600 episodes, guests have included Bruce Springsteen, Keith Richards, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, David Mamet and President Barack Obama-whose 2015 appearance marked the first time a sitting president had been interviewed on a podcast.

Maron began the podcast at a low point in his career, following a string of short-lived TV gigs, including a stint hosting HBO’s Short Attention Span Theater. The podcast was most recently distributed by Swedish company Acast AB under a three-year contract that ends this year.

He isn’t stepping away from entertainment. Apple TV+ will debut Stick, a new golf comedy series starring Maron and Owen Wilson, on June 4. He also has a new stand-up special coming to HBO later this summer.