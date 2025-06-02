Tanks and soldiers are coming to D.C. for the parade. So is this dog.

Doc Holliday is the only dog taking part in the military parade June 14 in Washington, D.C. (1st Cavalry Division, US Army)

By Olivia George Washington Post

While watching the dozens of tanks and thousands of soldiers scheduled to parade through the nation’s capital later this month, keep an eye out for a pair of pricked ears and a bushy, white-tipped tail.

Man’s best friend is participating in the sweeping June 14 celebration honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and falling on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. He’s a 2½-year-old Blue Heeler named Doc Holliday – a nod to the gunslinger depicted in the American western movie “Tombstone.” Doc, for short.

He’s been a member of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment since he was a puppy. The unit is based at Fort Cavazos, Texas, about 65 miles north of Austin.

“He’s living a very happy life,” said Capt. Daysha Wells, detachment commander and a vet in the Army Veterinary Corps.

Doc is used to sitting in a mule-pulled wagon and being a good boy, his handlers say. He’s participated in big events before, though it’s safe to assume that he isn’t aware of the debate surrounding this particular parade.

He doesn’t know that on June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress voted to establish the Continental Army, marking the creation of the county’s first national military force. June 14 is also Flag Day, commemorating the adoption of the U.S. flag in 1777.

Trump has long mused about soldiers marching and armored vehicles rolling down the streets of the nation’s capital. While planning for the Army birthday celebration has been in the works for almost two years, Army officials said it wasn’t until this year that officials began exploring options to make the event even bigger – and expensive – with a parade. Doc probably doesn’t know about that, either. Or that the multimillion-dollar price tag has stirred anger among some civilians and veterans alike. Or that locals are worried about damage to the roads.

Still, Doc is no stranger to pomp and circumstance. He travels with the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment across the country to represent the Army in various celebrations. The detachment picked a Blue Heeler because they are hardy and genetically bred for ranch work. Doc is comfortable around large animals. Large tanks, too. He’s smart, said Wells, and knows how to shake hands and play dead. He loves to play fetch and to herd the formation at the beginning and end of each duty day, when the flag is raised and lowered.

He came to D.C. in January to take part in the inaugural parade. When frigid temperatures prompted Trump to order the inauguration indoors, Doc didn’t get his moment in the wagon.

This time around, he’ll be part of the military parade along Constitution Avenue, from near the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument. Army officials expect 200,000 attendees and say it’s a rain-or-shine event.

Doc will sit in an “M1878 Army Escort Wagon” pulled by two mules. It’s made of wood, with big wheels and a canvas cover. He’ll sit between two humans, the mule driver and the assistant. (The mule skinner and the swamper, in historical parlance.)

At home in Texas, Doc sleeps at the stables. In D.C., he’ll stay in a hotel with a trooper, said Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Matt McMillan. Thousands of participating soldiers will be sleeping in downtown government office buildings, The Washington Post previously reported.

The detachment will embark on its 1,500-mile drive to D.C. on June 10. Doc will be joined by about 25 soldiers, 12 horses and two mules, Wells said.

In the meantime, one can expect that Doc will continue to enjoy sniffing, fetching, running, eating and sleeping. You know, being a dog.