New Orleans inmate still at large posts video asking Trump for help

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

One of two inmates still at large after a massive prison break in Louisiana last month appealed to President Donald Trump in a video he shared online amid his ongoing efforts to evade law enforcement.

In the viral clip, a man who identifies himself as Antoine Massey, an accused rapist and kidnapper, denies he busted out of the Orleans Justice Center with nine other inmates, claiming instead he was released from the facility.

“They say that I broke out,” he says, per NOLA.com. “I didn’t break out. I was let out.”

Authorities have been searching for Massey and one other inmate — Derrick Groves — since May 16, when they allegedly escaped prison alongside eight others, all of whom have since been recaptured. They were discovered missing during a routine headcount, hours after they managed to yank a sliding cell door off its track, while the lone guard tasked with watching their pod was away getting food, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has said.

From there, the group flooded inside the jail cell, then separated the toilet from the wall and made their escape through the resulting hole. They also left messages behind, including the phrase, “LoL too easy,” scrawled on the wall.

“The reason why I left the jail is because these people were trying to give me a life sentence in both parishes for something that I did not do,” the man purporting to be Massey said in the clip. He goes on to appeal to Trump and several other public figures, including rappers Meek Mill, Lil Wayne, and NBA YoungBoy, WWLTV reported.

“I’m asking, please, for help,” he continues, “I’m saying people that been through the system that know it’s corrupt. Lil Wayne, Donald Trump, please, I’m asking for help. You know what I’m saying?”

Massey, who has a criminal history dating back to 2009, had been jailed in March on charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery involving strangulation. He’s also wanted by St. Tammany Parish authorities on suspicion of kidnapping and rape, authorities said.

The US Marshals Service confirmed to NOLA.com that it is investigating the video, which was first posted on Instagram Sunday. It was deleted the following day.