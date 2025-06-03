This day in history: Dome of UI football stadium took shape. Teen jumps from train to escape forgery charges

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A Spokesman-Review front -page photo showed a crane installing the barrel-shaped roof on the University of Idaho’s football stadium.

“Some 36 arches will enclose the facility, allowing it to be used for other purposes, such as concerts and student activities,” said the caption. “Last arch is to be in place June 13.”

The facility was built as an outdoor stadium in 1971, but it was being converted into an indoor stadium, allowing it to be used for basketball and many other events.

Today, it is known as the Kibbie Dome, named after one of the primary donors to the enclosure project.

Leonard Newton, 17, jumped from a train while in handcuffs on a train from Portland to Coeur d’Alene, where he was to stand trial on forgery charges, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 3, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1925: A deputy was escorting Leonard Newton, 17, in handcuffs on a train from Portland to Coeur d’Alene, where he was to stand trial on forgery charges.

Suddenly, the deputy discovered that the boy had disappeared.

A conductor reported that he saw the boy jump from the train just before it reached the high trestle at Hangman Creek. Then he saw the boy “get up and start running.”

The deputy hired a car at the next station and began searching for the handcuffed fugitive. Spokane police later joined the hunt, but the boy was still missing.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1969: Beloved children’s picture book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle is published.