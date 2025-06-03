What to stream: Go behind scenes of action franchise with ‘Wick Is Pain’

Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

The new “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina” (or, “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina”) hits theaters this weekend, starring Ana de Armas in the title role as Eve, a ballerina training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, the film is produced by Chad Stahelski, who has helmed all of the “John Wick” movies.

“Ballerina” takes place between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” so if you need to refresh your memory on the lore of the franchise, now would be the time to do so. The now decade-long franchise is one of the most unlikely success stories in Hollywood, though Keanu Reeves and some of the best action and fight choreographers in the business should be a no-brainer home run.

However, as detailed in the new documentary, “Wick Is Pain,” directed by Jeffrey Doe, bringing the first movie to the screen, and then to success, was a battle every step of the way. Available to rent now on all digital platforms, “Wick Is Pain” is a fascinating look behind the scenes at the development and creation of “John Wick,” starting with director Stahelski’s career as a stunt performer and coordinator (doubling Reeves on “The Matrix”), as well as creating his stunt business, 87Eleven, with David Leitch.

While at times, “Wick Is Pain” can feel a bit like a two-hour DVD extra, with plenty of details about the making of the films, Reeves’ extensive training, and even some outtakes, the entire piece is ultimately a tribute to the incredible amount of work and ingenuity that went into creating the world of John Wick — the lore, the fighting style, the action cinematography, the training, which only comes with a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and of course, pain.

Stahelski and Reeves share a kind of monastic approach to these movies, suffering for their art, and finding a kind of art in suffering. That ethos permeates the Wick movies, elevating them beyond just simple revenge-fare (it’s now common to describe revenge movies as “John Wick”-esque). Reeves’ performance of a grieving assassin attains something soulful in his killer quest, while Stahelski and his creative team create an aesthetic that is nearly spiritual in its bloody beauty. None of that could be achieved without the pain, of course.

“Wick Is Pain” is worth the watch to truly appreciate the hard-fought, hard-wrought and deeply human artistry behind these movies, so it will likely enhance your rewatch of the films — all four are streaming on Peacock or available for rent — and the latest, “Ballerina,” is in theaters this weekend.