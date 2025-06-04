Area high school baseball stars gather for all-state feeder game at Shadle Park

The 2025 all-state baseball games are scheduled for June 21-22 at Parker Faller Field in Yakima.

Players for these games aren’t just selected from a vacuum – all-stars from all six classifications participate in feeder games across the state and are chosen from their performances against the best from the area.

The National team – with all-league players from 4A, 3A, 2B and 1B – topped the American team comprised of 2A and 1A players 11-5 in a scheduled 10 innings.

The two coaches who drew the assignments were honored for different reasons – one highlighting a career in the game, and the other recognized for excellence this season.

Curly Rousseau, coach of the American team, retired from North Central after the season following a career of coaching baseball since 1973, and three years with the Wolfpack. He led NC this season to final record of 11-10 and went 9-9 in league after going 2-18 last season.

“It’s truly an honor,” he said. “It’s the end of my career, and I can’t think of a better way to go out being surrounded by a bunch of great kids who just happen to be all-stars.”

Rousseau, who was selected as co-coach of the year in the Greater Spokane League 2A, said it was the “joy of the game” that he hoped to get out of the all-star game experience.

“I love this great old game and it’s always my hope with my kids at North Central, when I leave, I just hope they love the game as much as I do. So, it just one of those things.”

The coach of the National team was Bryce Williamson, who led Freeman to the State 2B title game, where the second-seeded Scotties fell to top-seeded Tri-Cities Prep.

“This the senior group that I have, a lot of them were four-year letter winners that won three games their freshman year, and then they go out this year and go 23-3 and reach a state championship,” he said. “So, it’s just a testament to all of their hard work. I’m really proud of those boys, for sure.”

Williamson was relishing the idea of coaching players from the GSL along with the 2B and 1B players he was more familiar with.

“It’s just cool to see the talent that the Spokane area has,” he said. “I mean, you’re starting to see a couple kids from the area make it up into the big leagues now. So, you know, maybe this could be the next crop.” It’ll be cool to see them get to showcase their talents and hopefully get to do that in Yakima too.””

Rosters

National 4A/3A/2B/1B: Dawson Lobdell, Tyler Peterson, Alton Burt (Colfax); Kamden Lanphere, Tannon Marsalis (Central Valley); Harper Dissmore (Ferris); Jack Florence, Nash McLean, Vance Coyner, Gavin Zehm (Freeman); Grant Yost (Gonzaga Prep); Brayten Ayers, Reece Chimienti, Ryker Tweedy (Mt. Spokane); Tommy Krotzer, Tyler Yarger (Shadle Park); Logan Spradling (University).

American 2A/1A: Miles Krausz, Luke McGuire, Nolan Jeanneret, Dekota Acosta, Bode Katzer (Chewelah); Ethan Redberg (Colville); Hayden Line (Clarkston); RJ Gillaspy (Deer Park); Mason Thomas (Lakeside); Kian Carruthers, David Madsen (North Central); Joey Hecker, Brady Coulter (Pullman); Tysen Finch (Reardan); Logan Storre, Jackson Ables (Rogers); Ethan Turley, Brandon Spunich (West Valley).