Bites and bargains come together at North Monroe bistro-boutique Cultivated Chameleon

The strawberry wrap with chicken is served at Cultivated Chameleon in Spokane on May 27. The shop is described as “Sustainable fashion & trinkets meets coffee, tea and bites.” (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Info: Find them on Facebook and Instagram @cultivatedchameleon

They bonded over fashion.

Sarah Washburn and Sarah Wolfe met several years ago at the now-defunct Apricot Lane Boutique at River Park Square. Both worked at the mall and had stopped in to shop.

“Sarah held up a pair of bell bottoms, and I said, ‘Girl! Get those!’ ” recalled Wolfe.

They’ve been friends ever since.

When Wolfe bought a coffee stand, Washburn helped her run it for three years. Meanwhile, they launched a sustainable clothing business and sold clothes at pop-up vending events.

The coffee stand closed during COVID, and the pair started dreaming about their next venture.

“What if we combined two of our favorite things in one store?” Wolfe asked.

When a spot opened at the historic Dresden building on North Monroe, the friends decided to take the plunge and launch a bistro/boutique.

Opened in mid-January, they describe Cultivated Chameleon as “Sustainable fashion and trinkets meets coffee, tea and bites.”

Their fashion passion is sustainability.

“We love clothing and dressing up, but without the waste,” Washburn said. “We sell a combination of vintage and modern. We set it up as more of a resell thrift boutique.”

As for food, they’re keeping the menu streamlined and focusing on seasonal twists to paninis, wraps and salads.

“Our new Mediterranean Gyro with quinoa and goat cheese is really popular,” Washburn said.

Also new – a strawberry wrap or salad.

The light and tasty spinach wrap is filled with greens, goat cheese, strawberries and a sprinkle of silvered almonds. For an additional $3, you can include grilled chicken.

They kept the apple grilled cheese sandwich from their first menu. It features Havarti and thinly sliced Fuji apples on Sourdough. Diners can opt to add sliced turkey. Both sandwiches come with a side of Sun Chips.

Cold brew, tea and Lotus drinks are available.

“Our coffee beans are from Peaceful Valley Coffee Company,” said Wolfe.

A small selection of locally sourced pastries satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

“The reception has been great,” said Washburn. “We’re super close to Kendall Yards and the Courthouse, and we’re getting more foot traffic with the warmer weather.”

Local workers stop in to pick up a quick breakfast or lunch to-go, but dine-in is also available. A table by the window offers great people-watching, and a pair of cozy velvet armchairs invite guests to linger over a cup of tea.

“We’re trying to think outside the box as far as what a bistro is,” Wolfe said.

Without a full kitchen, their culinary options are limited. However, pop-up events with Elliot’s Urban Kitchen to the north have allowed them to showcase their cooking skills alongside their fashion items.

“We took over Elliot’s a couple of times and brought a couple of racks of clothes,” Washburn said. “Those events have gone really well.”

They’ve also hosted vendor events at Cultivated Chameleon, inviting an eclectic group of artisans and clothing connoisseurs to sell and display their wares. More events including open mic nights are in the works.

“It’s a comfortable judge-free community space – we want it to be the ‘hang,’ ” Washburn said. “You can eat food. You can shop.”

With upcoming events and an evolving menu, the shop that combines the friends’ twin passions is poised for success.

“The clothes draw people in, and once they know there’s a bistro, they come back for the food,” Washburn said.

