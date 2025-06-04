Cheney High School: Kitana-Jolie Cano’s future is adding up nicely

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A leadership class taken her sophomore year at Cheney High School changed the trajectory of Kitana-Jolie Cano’s life, inspiring her to be more involved in her school community. The high school senior now looks forward to bringing that community spirit with her to college.

Cano grew up in Montana and California before coming to Cheney eight years ago as her family followed her father’s career in the U.S. Air Force. When she signed up for an Introduction to Leadership class her sophomore year, she had no idea how it would change her.

“It kind of got me excited to participate in and organize events,” she said.

She got involved with ASB and Link Crew, which helps incoming freshmen acclimate to high school. As ASB treasurer she has helped the bookkeeper organize reports. She also helps out the school staff where she can, something that has been noticed and appreciated, said school counselor Jeff Ward.

“Kitana has been a reliable resource for the adults at CHS by going above and beyond for tasks that were asked of her,” Ward said. “She has been a true professional as our ASB treasurer. Kitana is an amazing human who will continue to genuinely serve others in whatever she is involved in going forward.”

At one point Cano’s mother suggested that she take Running Start classes to get a jump start on her college career, but Cano decided she wanted to fully immerse herself in her school. “I wanted to have the full high school experience,” she said.

Cano found that as she got more involved in her school she got to know more people. She said she enjoys the diverse student body, many of whom have ties to Fairchild Air Force Base and have lived around the world. “I’m very much a people person,” she said. “I just love the aspect of trying to connect the school more.”

Cano competed on the school’s swim team her freshman and sophomore years, but gave it up to devote more of her time to ASB activities. This year, looking for some sort of involvement in sports again, she signed up to be the baseball team manager.

“I wanted to do something in the spring involving sports,” she said. “It’s pretty fun having that new experience.”

Her leadership class isn’t the only one she signed up for that made a lasting impact on her life. When she was a freshman, she signed up for accounting. Cano liked math, but wasn’t sure if she would like the class. She did and has since taken four accounting classes.

“I think it’s very fun,” she said. “I’m very much a math person. It’s my favorite subject.”

Cano has opted to attend Washington State University to study accounting, with the goal of becoming an actuary or a bookkeeper. She liked WSU because it’s not local, but also not too far away.

“I wanted to stay in state, but stay out of Spokane,” she said.