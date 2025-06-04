Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame: Landon Houck finds his voice and revels is classical learning

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame offers a classical Catholic education to students. The curriculum includes three years of Latin and four years of theology, philosophy and art.

Landon Houck wasn’t sure the school would be a good fit for him.

“It’s a strict curriculum with no electives, and I didn’t know how I’d feel about daily Mass,” he said.

Flash forward to his senior year.

“I love daily Mass!” Houck said. “But what I loved most was my encounter with the good, the true and the beautiful – the transcendentals.”

The concepts originated with Plato, Augustine and Aristotle, and Houck explored these ideas in his studies at Chesterton Academy.

“Landon is intelligent, thoughtful and incredibly inquisitive – he asks great questions,” said teacher Tait Jensen. “He’s always very much in the moment.”

Houck said he discovered beauty while studying art and participating in choir, both mandatory classes.

“Choir was a great experience for me – it drew me out of myself,” he said. “I thought I’d hate it, but now I’m probably going to minor in choral music in college.”

His previously untapped talent enriched the school choir.

“Landon has a remarkable singing voice,” Jensen said.

The student also reveled in learning about art history.

“We studied the romantic period during senior year, and it practically transformed me,” he said.

Much of his understanding of truth came from his study of philosophy and theology.

“I’m a cradle Catholic. I grew up being told these things, but I didn’t understand the whys until my junior and senior year when we go through the entire catechism and learn why we believe what we do.”

That hunger for truth and knowledge delighted his teachers.

“He’s curious about the world and has a devout prayer life,” Jensen said. “He’s a pleasure to teach and be around.”

He flourished academically and socially in the supportive environment.

“Our seniors chose him as the best representative of our school,” Jensen said. “He’s got a great sense of humor and uplifts and encourages people. He’s a leader in the senior class in his quiet way.”

Though initially hesitant about the school’s rigorous academic requirements, Houck quickly embraced the deeper dive into arts and sciences.

“It puts the human story into perspective,” he said.

Jensen enjoyed watching his student rise to each challenge.

“Landon excels at most things he puts his mind to and is one of our top math students,” he said.

In the fall, Houck will attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he plans to study mathematics.

“I do math recreationally,” Houck said, laughing.

The staff at Chesterton have no doubts regarding Houck’s future.

“He’s sort of a renaissance man,” said Jensen. “Landon represents the kind of person we’re trying to cultivate at our school. He will make a wonderful addition wherever he goes.”