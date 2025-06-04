Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy: With a volunteer portfolio in mental health work, George Lavy sets sights on neurosurgery career

By Jim Allen For the Spokesman-Review

Inspiration is all around us. The challenge is to do something about it, no matter the circumstances.

For years, George Lavy has witnessed the corrosive effect of social media on his fellow students at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy.

Lavy could have shrugged his shoulders and focused on his six Advanced Placement classes. Instead, Lavy was inspired to make a difference.

“Going to a school that’s very academically challenging, I’ve seen a lot of people neglect their physical and emotional well-being,” Lavy said. “They also get too little sleep, and it affects their mental health.”

He volunteered to work with Work2BeWell, a program founded by behavioral health specialists at Providence Health and Services. Created in response to rising suicide rates in the Pacific Northwest, the program offers teens, parents and educators free access to clinically vetted information.

The cause hits close to home for Lavy, who almost lost a friend to suicide.

The work became Lavy’s senior project, which includes creating online curriculum, activities, learning modules, resource lists, shareable documents, and even a podcast.

“George is someone that, when you talk to him, he is very intentionally connecting,” said Lavy’s counselor, Heather Solsvik. “He gives people his full attention and genuinely wants to connect in meaningful ways.”

Lavy found life-changing inspiration eight years ago when his father fractured his back. His father was able to resume normal functions thanks to the intervention of a neurosurgeon.

Only 10 at the time, Lavy visualized his future.

“I had a first-hand experience seeing what good a neurosurgeon can do, having a life-saving impact,” Lavy said. “Now my goal is to become a neurosurgeon.”

Inspiration was already present at home. Lavy’s father is a child psychologist and his mother is a neurologist.

“Neurosurgery combines all the things my mom has shown me combined with a surgical ability to help others,” Lavy said.

Hard work lies ahead, beginning with undergrad work this fall at the University of Michigan. Then again, Lavy figures that it can’t be much more challenging than a full load of AP classes.

“I think Charter does a fine job of getting you ready for college,” Lavy said.

Though only

a teenager, Lavy essentially has a master’s degree in time management.

The AP classes include physics and calculus, but Lavy also has found time for ASB and competitive swimming, plus his work with mental health education.

“I honestly don’t know how he keeps track of everything.” Solsvik said. “On top of all that, he perpetually has a smile and a friendly word for everyone he encounters.

Swimming for Post Falls High School, Lavy has placed at state in the butterfly and breaststroke.

Lavy will leave an impressive legacy, Solsvik said.

“Here at our school he tutors younger students,” Solsvik said, “and I have no doubt that in addition to helping them with their math and English homework, he is also sharing his best strategies and life tips so that they can be successful.”