Community Cookbook: The gleaning power of pizza

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Italy is recognized as the birthplace of pizza, that incredible edible disk of toasted bread crowned with cheese and other toppings. Proto-pizzas trace back to the early Roman Empire. Initially, pizza consisted of wood-fired flatbread, frequently topped with olive oil, salt, cheese and garlic. It may surprise readers that the first pizzeria to open in ancient Rome is thought by a few to have been a small shop in Pompeii displaying an ancient Latin inscription above its doorway, “vis colligendi pizzae,” or “the gleaning power of pizza.” I know, the similarity is amazing! Gleaning was a big thing back then, and this is the earliest known writing suggesting the Romans believed that nearly anything could go on a pizza.

The introduction of tomatoes from the New World in the 16th century transformed pizza into the culinary masterpiece we recognize today. But did you know that pizza-like dishes have evolved in many countries and cultures before and after the advent of Italian pizza? They include manakeesh in Lebanon, galettes in France and gözleme in Turkey. Mexico has its quesadillas and tostados. The rest of pizza history is, well, history.

We present three pizza recipes. The first was initially titled My Newest Pizza Recipe. That was good for about two weeks. The title was changed to the Hungry U Sausage Pizza because it reminded me of a pizza from years ago offered by a small pizzeria in Seattle called the Hungry U. The Hungry U was a late-night Mecca for independent-living college students residing in the University District and remains a thriving business.

Den’s Smoked Salmon Pizza uses a white sauce rather than the more common tomato sauce. It’s an interesting switch that accommodates seafood very nicely. If smoked fish isn’t your thing, substitute something else, like shredded chicken, sausage, shrimp or fried tofu.

English muffins make very convenient and tasty, serving-sized pizza crusts. With a plain, sourdough, extra-crisp or whole-wheat crust and unlimited topping possibilities, it isn’t hard to get enthusiastic about rustling up a few of these tiny disks of delight for dinner. If you have children, why not involve them in the planning and preparation?

The Hungry U Sausage Pizza

Delicious eating aside, the two things I like most about this pizza are how easy it is to make once the ingredients are ready and the toppings don’t slide off the crust onto your lap while eating it. That’s always a plus. An array of ingredients can top a pizza while still following a layering strategy that holds it all together.

½ cup pizza or marinara sauce

1 tablespoon freshly grated Parmesan or Romano cheese

⅓ cup shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

⅓ cup finely chopped onion

⅓ cup finely chopped bell or jalapeño pepper

1 cup chopped button or crimini mushrooms

½-¾ cup coarsely crumbled cooked Italian or hot pork sausage

⅔ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 11- or 12-inch pizza crust

Prepare the ingredients (precook the onion and pepper in a little cooking oil to soften, if preferred). Place the crust on a pizza or shallow baking pan. Spread the sauce evenly over the top to within 3/4 inch of the edge. Distribute the remaining ingredients in even layers in the order given, leaving the edge bare. Place on a rack in the low position of an oven preheated to the temperature specified on the crust package. Bake until the bottom of the crust browns and the cheese melts, about six to eight minutes. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

Notes: I like to use thin-crust pizza shells for this pizza. Mama Mary’s and Boboli are two good brands.

Yield: Eight slices

Den’s Smoked Salmon Pizza

My brother, Den, excelled at smoking fish. And he liked pizza. Smoked fish, especially salmon, is delicious. Here’s a different kind of pizza that pairs smoked salmon and cheese. The onion, pepper and mushrooms are a bonus. Asian Indian naan or Middle Eastern pocketless pita bread makes the perfect personal-sized pizza crust. Find both in most grocery stores.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup chopped onion

Dash of salt

¼ cup chopped bell or jalapeño pepper

⅓ cup chopped button or crimini mushrooms

1 loaf flatbread (naan or pocketless pita bread)

2 tablespoons Alfredo sauce or Caesar salad dressing

¼ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¼-⅓ cup finely chunked, smoked salmon

¼ cup shredded Swiss, Provolone or mozzarella cheese

Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over high-medium heat. Add the onion and salt. Cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the bell or jalapeño pepper and cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms and continue to cook until the vegetables are tender and the mushrooms have sweated, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. Place the flatbread on a pizza pan or shallow baking pan. Spread the sauce or dressing evenly over the top to within a half-inch of the edge. Spread ¼ cup Mozzarella cheese, the vegetables, salmon, then the remaining cheese. Place on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 425 degrees. Bake until the cheese melts and the bottom of the flatbread browns, about 8 minutes. Let rest for a few minutes before slicing.

Notes: Smoked steelhead, trout or large, well-drained salad shrimp may substitute for smoked salmon.

Yield: Four slices

Three Ladies Mini Pizzas

Three developmentally disabled roommates at Community Living in Yakima had individual tastes and different nutritional needs. It was challenging for the staff to produce dinners that accommodated those differences. I developed this recipe so each woman could customize individual pizzas with their preferred toppings. They enjoyed being included in the planning and preparation. These were new activities for the women, who participated and ate their pizzas with enthusiasm and a sense of accomplishment.

3 English muffins, split

6-7 tablespoons pizza or marinara sauce

1 cup (about 4 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

Toppings of choice, such as: cooked ground beef, crumbled sausage, pepperoni, ham, onion, olives, bell or jalapeño pepper, button or crimini mushrooms, pineapple

To use raw vegetables, finely chop into ¼-inch or smaller pieces; mushrooms slightly larger. Alternatively, partially cook the vegetables in olive oil and a little salt. Cut cooked meats into ⅜-inch pieces. Separate the muffin halves and place on a 15-by-10-inch shallow baking pan, the inside of the halves facing up, with some space between each. Parbake for five to 10 minutes for crispier crusts. Spread the sauce evenly over the halves. Sprinkle a light layer of cheese over the halves and top each with the selected toppings. Top with the remaining cheese. Place on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake until the muffin bottoms are at the desired crispness and the cheese melts, about 12 minutes.

Notes: Make a sauce by combining an 8-ounce can of tomato sauce, ½ teaspoon of dried oregano, dried basil, garlic powder and ⅛ teaspoon of black pepper. Red pepper flakes, to taste and ½ teaspoon of granulated sugar are optional.

Yield: Six mini pizzas

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com