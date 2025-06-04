Deer Park High School: Talon McCoy leaves behind a rocky start to thrive in school, sports and clubs

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

A difficult start in life didn’t prevent Talon McCoy from rising to the top of his class at Deer Park High School.

The class salutatorian is graduating with an impressive 3.987 unweighted GPA. He excelled in Deer Park’s most rigorous college-in-the-classroom courses.

“Instead of letting adversity hold him back, Talon used it as motivation to push himself in every aspect of his life,” said counselor Shelly Weil. “His perseverance and drive have led him to extraordinary accomplishments, proving that hard work and determination can overcome even the toughest circumstances.”

For McCoy, those tough circumstances began at home.

“When I was 7 or 8, I lived with my mom, and she struggled with drug addiction,” he said. “We were in and out of homeless shelters.”

Things didn’t improve when they got an apartment, so McCoy’s older brother and his wife stepped in and offered him a home.

McCoy said his early experiences taught him valuable lessons.

“I learned to stay humble and work hard.”

Sports proved pivotal for him. He played football for four years in high school, but that’s not all.

“I played everything under the sun,” he said. “I love trying new things. Sports are a big part of my life. It’s where I got my work ethic.”

His intellectual curiosity set him apart as one of the school’s top scholars. He gravitated toward math despite a rocky introduction.

“I’d been in and out of schools,” McCoy recalled. “So, in third grade, when I got every math problem wrong on the first worksheet, I said, ‘We did it differently in my old school.’”

Determined to do better, he fearlessly asked questions.

In his sophomore year, he plunged into DECA, a career and technical student organization.

“It’s a fun club with really good people in it,” he said.

His participation allowed him to shine on a bigger stage.

“He competed at the state level for three consecutive years in the Business Law and Ethics competition, where he showcased his ability to think critically and solve complex ethical dilemmas,” Weil said.

This year, he competed at the international competition and was elected DECA president, where he inspired and mentored his peers.

“Talon’s peers look to his calm, steady presence,” Weil said. “He’s a really great, kind human.”

He also played a key role in marketing operations, demonstrating professionalism and a strong ability to manage responsibilities effectively.

“He’s an integral part of our student-based enterprises,” said Tiffany Bogle, business and marketing CTE teacher and DECA adviser. “He’s managed our vending business for the past two years. It helps fund our DECA program. Students get the practical experience of running a business.”

McCoy thrives on responsibility.

“I meet with my guys, go over inventory, and give employee reviews,” he said.

His diligence made a difference.

“He’s going to be missed,” Bogle said. “He had a great impact on our program and in our school.”

In the fall, McCoy will attend Whitworth University, where he plans to study electrical engineering.

Deer Park High School staff are excited to see his future unfold.

“Talon’s journey is a testament to his character – no matter what career he picks, he’ll do well,” Weil said. “I have no doubt he will create a successful future for himself and prove that challenges don’t define a person’s potential but reveal the inner strength of character.”