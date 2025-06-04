East Valley Parent Partnership: Samaria Merha finds joy in finding new pathways

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-REview

East Valley Parent Partnership senior Samaria Merha isn’t afraid to put on her “big girl pants” and be assertive, particularly when she’s participating in the male-dominated welding program at NEWTech Prep.

“You’ve got to be better to get noticed,” she said. “Women are measured by experience whereas men are measured by potential.”

Welding was never something Merha thought of doing. She and her family bounced between the Spokane Valley area, North Idaho and California before settling in their current home four years ago. “We moved a lot for my dad’s job,” she said. “I was pretty young for the bulk of our moving.”

Merha previously attended Connections Academy, an online K-12 school in Washington state. “I asked my mom if I could go to high school and she was hesitant,” she said.

Instead they discovered East Valley Parent Partnership, which works with homeschooling families by providing curriculum and certified teachers to help track the progress of students. Most classes are online, but some are offered in person. “I liked the fact that I could see people, but I also liked the aspect that it wasn’t a traditional school,” Merha said.

Two years ago, her counselor mentioned NEWTech, a vocational and technical school that high school students can attend half-time to gain experience in a wide variety of jobs. “Welding actually wasn’t my first choice, animation was,” Merha said.

But her mother encouraged her to try something different, so she gave welding a try. “I applied for summer school so I could test it out and see if I liked it,” she said. “I fell in love with it. I just like sticking stuff together. I’m able to eyeball measurements now.”

In addition to learning welding skills, Merha has been learning how to navigate a male-dominated trade.

Last year her counselor suggested she check out an internship program at KSPS public television and she began working as a production technician. Her duties included helping make props and painting sets. “My first year was awesome,” she said. “I got to work with some pretty cool people. I’ve done a lot.”

The internship was for one year, but KSPS invited her back this year as a teaching assistant, helping this year’s interns master what she learned last year.

Merha said she has been enjoying the experience even though it’s something she might not have discovered on her own. “I always jump at every opportunity,” she said. “I love learning new things.”

Merha also loves keeping her hands busy. She has made her own clothes and also enjoys embroidery, sewing, crocheting, knitting and painting. She’s passionate about drawing and animation and also likes to play volleyball and soccer with her friends. She tops off her schedule with a part-time job as a courtesy clerk at Yoke’s. “I’m a little bit too busy to play on a team right now,” she said.

Parent Partnership counselor Mary-Hope Lakin said she has been impressed by Merha’s drive. “She is extremely self-motivated,” she said. “She isn’t afraid to tackle new challenges. She’s going to graduate with honors. She maintains a high GPA despite all that she’s got going on.”

Though Merha has no plans to attend college, she has options. She’s been offered a production position at PBS Spokane and is looking at jobs at a couple local welding companies. She said she likes the benefits and working hours the companies offer. “Welding’s not going to go away,” she said.