Ferris High School: Hannah Schow ‘blooms’ for next chapter of life

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review

The tattoo on Hannah Schow’s left arm is a lesson for life.

“Bloom,” it proclaims, an expression of Hannah’s effervescent personality, her determination to overcome serious health problems and her hopes for the future.

“I got it because my mom tells me every day to bloom,” Schow said. “It’s my everyday reminder to grow into the person I want to be.”

This year, Schow blossomed into the voice of Ferris High School. Elected by the student body as the ASB Public Relations Officer, she greets the entire school each morning with announcements.

Schow also runs the student body’s social media sites, Instagram and TikTok, showcasing the Ferris motto: “I belong, you belong, we belong.”

Schow takes that slogan personally.

Three years ago, before her sophomore year, Schow and her family moved to the South Hill from Post Falls. A sense of belonging would have to be earned.

Moreover, Schow has Treacher Collins syndrome, a genetic disorder characterized by deformities of the ears, eyes, cheekbones and chin.

Complications may affect breathing, vision and hearing. There is no cure.

Since infancy, Schow had endured more than 20 surgeries and needed a feeding tube until she was 10. Born without ears, she hears through cochlear implants.

Mental capacity is unaffected, but for many young people with Treacher Collins, the psychological damage can be as profound as the physical effects. It can include anxiety, depression, social phobia and distress over body image.

Arriving at Ferris in fall 2022, “I didn’t know anybody,” Schow said. “At Post Falls (High School) everybody knew me – I wasn’t much different from everybody else.”

But instead of turning inward, Schow bloomed. For her, there was no alternative.

“I think it’s part of what makes me such an outgoing personality,” Schow said.

Her physical challenges “have shown me how special life is,” Schow said. “You should never judge anybody by their appearance.”

That message was reinforced by her parents, Jennifer and Tracy Schow.

“They’ve always been there to listen to me, to hear what I need,” Schow said. “But they’ve also been very positive people, they’ve been able to help me look at the good in a situation and help other people.”

Just as she did at Post Falls, Schow embraced ASB at Ferris.

“I love it so much,” Schow said. “I have a passion for motivating our students, for what impacts our school.”

“I want to make students feel a part of the Ferris community,” said Schow, whose servant-leadership at school also includes working with the Make a Wish Foundation.

Assistant Principal Andrew Lewis noted that Schow takes the social media job so seriously that she’s tracked social responses by student demographic.

“If she sees that freshmen may not be engaging, she works with that to reach out to those students,” Lewis said.

“Hannah works hard to help Ferris be a welcoming place for every Saxon every day,” Lewis said. “Hannah is one of the most well-known and well-loved students on campus.

Schow’s future is as bright as the messages she offers every day at Ferris.

She has been accepted at Washington State University, where she plans to major in marketing with a minor in advertising.

“I’m so excited,” Schow said.