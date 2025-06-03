Gotti grandsons arrested for Queens beatdown of reputed mob associate

By Thomas Tracy, Leonard Greene and Kerry Burke New York Daily News New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Two grandsons of the late Gambino crime boss John Gotti were arrested and charged with assaulting a former family friend.

Cops said brothers Frankie Gotti, 27, and John Gotti, 31, were arrested after assaulting Gino Gabrielli, who was accused of breaking into a home associated with one of the brothers and stealing $3,300.

Gabrielli, an alleged mob associate, was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property after the break-in.

Not satisfied with the arrest, the brothers tracked Gabrielli down to his mother’s house in Howard Beach in Queens, New York, and administered a beatdown in front of his own mother, officials said.

Frankie and John Gotti were arraigned before Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cullar in Queens Criminal Court early Tuesday evening. They were released on their own recognizance without bail and are scheduled to return to court Aug. 7. They said nothing as they left court.

In 2015, federal authorities said, Gabrielli accidentally set himself on fire while torching the Mercedes-Benz of a Queens businessman who had stopped making his annual payoffs to an irate mob captain involved in an extortion scheme.

The victim’s home security video system caught Gabrielli, first seen dousing the year-old car with an accelerant, fleeing the scene with his pants ablaze.

Gabrielli pleaded guilty to the arson in August 2016.

In 2017, John Gotti, the grandson, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to selling oxycodone pills in New York City. At the time, his lawyer, Gerard Marrone, said his client’s name was a blessing and a curse.

“His last name is what his last name is and he’s always walking around with a target on his back,” Marrone said. “It’s a double-edge sword, I think sometimes the name is a cross (to bear), but sometimes I think it’s a blessing. They’re a beautiful family, they’re very supportive of him since Day One. They really stick together, the entire family.”