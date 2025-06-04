King County Council appoints Victoria Hunt, Zach Hall to legislative roles

By Shauna Sowersby Seattle Times

The Metropolitan King County Council voted Tuesday to appoint two lawmakers to seats in the Washington Statehouse, following the death of Sen. Bill Ramos in April.

Current state Rep. Victoria Hunt, D-Issaquah, was appointed to serve as Ramos’ replacement through the November general election. Ramos died from a heart attack during a trail run in Issaquah, just seven days before the Legislature was set to adjourn, leaving an empty seat through the remainder of the session.

A few weeks after Ramos’ death, Hunt filed to run for election to his seat in the 5th Legislative District, which stretches from Issaquah to Snoqualmie Pass to Enumclaw. Only one other candidate, former GOP Rep. Chad Magendanz, filed for the November election.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Hunt, and swore her in as a senator immediately after the vote. The council also voted to appoint Zach Hall, an Issaquah City Council member since 2019, to fill Hunt’s seat through the November 2026 election.

Both Hunt and Hall, as well as other prospective candidates, were nominated by King County Democrats, which handled the vetting because Ramos was a Democrat.

Hunt said she looked forward to continuing the work that Ramos accomplished during his time in office.

“He was a tireless public servant for our districts, and I will strive to continue his legacy as your state senator,” Hunt said.

Hunt was elected in 2024 to her position as a state representative after serving on the Issaquah City Council for six years. An environmental scientist with a doctorate in ecology, she is the chief data officer at Crosswalk Labs, an organization that tracks greenhouse gas emissions. She is currently the vice chair of the House Environment and Energy Committee, a sitting member on the House Local Government Committee, and a sitting member on the House Transportation Committee.

During the 2025 session, Hunt sponsored bipartisan bills to increase diaper-changing stations and to require more transparency from the Department of Ecology when reporting sewage spills. Both passed and were signed into law.

Lily Aguilar, an Issaquah benefits consultant, and Martin Buckley, a cloud platform and observability director at BECU, were also Senate candidates under consideration by the council. During the interview process by the council, both Aguilar and Buckley endorsed Hunt.

With Hunt leaving her position, Hall now holds her House seat until facing the general election in 2026. He is a former legislative aide, and is currently the chair of the Issaquah Planning, Development and Environment Committee. He is also the chair of the Eastside Fire and Rescue board of directors, and formerly sat on the King County Affordable Housing Committee.

Hall said he looked forward to working on issues such as housing, transportation and health care in the Legislature.

“I hope you know you have an ally in me,” Hall said.

Kristiana de Leon, a Black Diamond City Council member, and Sean Kelly, Maple Valley’s mayor, were the other candidates being considered for the House position. De Leon ran against Hunt during her run for the House seat in 2024, but lost during the August primary.

Several council members, candidates and precinct officers who spoke noted the “somber” appointment process, with Hunt and Hall saying they would honor the legacy of Ramos. Those in the chambers were visibly emotional as Hunt and Hall were appointed.

King County Councilmember Sarah Perry, who is Ramos’ widow, did not participate in the voting process Tuesday. After Hunt’s appointment, Perry said she couldn’t think of a more fitting person for the position.

“I know Billy would be proud and I am so very grateful that you stepped up,” Perry told Hunt. She also told Hall she was also proud to see him get the appointment to the House.

Before being elected to the Senate, Ramos was a state representative from 2019 to 2025 and served on the Issaquah City Council.