Lake City High School: Sebastian Mosman loves to see people chasing their dreams – just like him

By Jim Allen For the Spokesman-Review

Sebastian Mosman moves in many directions, but always forward.

A graduating senior at Lake City High School, Mosman is an honor student, a standout wrestler and an entrepreneur. He’s also earned three certificates at North Idaho College.

Remarkably, he’s doing all of the above while financially independent and living alone since his junior year.

“Balancing everything is the hardest part,” said Mosman, who also works three jobs and rents out part of the house where he lives.

Mosman’s experience is inspiring, but mostly the product of hard work and discipline.

Most days he’s up by 6 a.m. for a workout and perhaps to earn some money as a freelance physical trainer. Then it’s off to NIC, where Mosman studied exclusively this spring. Later in the day he’ll spend time on another job, marketing for VoidRabbit Apparel, a company specializing in leather jackets for motorcycle riders.

Somehow, Mosman finds the time and energy to work nights as a cook at a local restaurant.

Does he sleep?

“As much I can,” Mosman said with a laugh.

“It’s just a testament to his character,” said Corey Owen, a physical education teacher and head wrestling coach at Lake City. “It doesn’t matter that the odds are against him. He doesn’t let things like that get in the way of his success.”

Those obstacles loomed large last year, when family issues forced Mosman to move out of his house.

“There’s no sense lying down and crying about it,” Mosman said. “I’d love to give some hope to others who are in a tough situation, and I love to see people chasing their dreams.”

For Mosman, that included a stellar wrestling career at Lake City, where he overcame yet another challenge as a senior captain.

“We had to move him up a weight class, from 220 (pounds) to 285, but he still did a fantastic job for us,” Owen said.

Mosman did even better than that, going 49-3 and placed at state despite a severe ankle injury.

“We thought it was just a sprain, but there was actually a compound fracture,” Owen said.

Mosman is a member of the National Honor Society at Lake City, where he also was involved in the Small Business Development Center and the Leadership Club.

Mosman rose to another challenge as his senior season began.

“He’s a really good leader,” Owen said. “He has that mentality of being on time, and that was a great example for the younger guys on the team.

“He’s also a doer,” Owen said. “A lot of kids will say they will do this and that, but he works hard and doesn’t complain. I would be thoroughly shocked if he isn’t successful in whatever field he chooses.”

Mosman currently works as a trainer at PEAK Health and Wellness Center in Coeur d’Alene, but he hopes to own a gym someday.

To that end, he accelerated his studies at NIC. By the end of the school year he will have earned 50 credits and certificates in entrepreneurship, business management and business science.

Mosman is currently a partner in VoidRabbit Apparel. Through his online marketing and design skills, he helped VoidRabbit double its orders through community outreach.

“I’ve really learned a lot of what it’s like to manage a business,” Mosman said.