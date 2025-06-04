Lakeland High School: For Carter Vanek, being nice is the most important rule to live by

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Contemplating the question of how he has made his mark at Lakeland High School, Carter Vanek came up with a simple answer: He lived by the golden rule.

“You don’t have to be mean to be good at something,” he said, “whether it’s sports or school. People are often smart or athletic, but not kind, and my parents brought me up to be nice and caring, and to treat others well.

“I want to be around people who are like me in that way, and I’ve grown up with most of the people I hang out with.”

Vanek expects next year at Carroll College in Helena to be a challenge, but it’s one that he looks forward to.

“I’ve been in Rathdrum ever since I started school,” he said, “and I know that I will miss home and my friends. But I get along with everyone, and I like new places and new experiences. The hardest part might be that I can’t just call my mom and dad to help me out all the time.”

Vanek said that most of his biggest moments at Lakeland have come on the wrestling mat or on the football field. He finished fourth at the state tournament during his only wrestling season, and he will continue his football career as an offensive lineman at Carroll. He also played basketball as a freshman, and was on the track and field team for his ninth- and 10th-grade years.

Vanek’s parents lived in Montana before moving to Idaho, and that was part of the draw for him when it came to a college choice.

“I’ve been at Carroll football camps for a long time,” he said, “and Carroll has everything I want. I plan to major in health sciences, and I would eventually like to get my DPT (doctor of physical therapy) degree there or at the University of Montana. As a physical therapist, you get to know people while you’re helping them, and that’s the part I like about it.”

He has had plenty of experience with physical therapy after suffering a broken ankle as a sophomore and torn ligament in his knee as a senior, the latter of which cost him his final wrestling season after a 40-16 record during his junior year.

Vanek’s head football coach, Mike Schroeder, said Vanek is more than just a “remarkable student.”

He is a young man of exceptional character, unwavering integrity and a relentless work ethic. In the classroom, Carter sets a standard of excellence and demonstrates a genuine desire to learn, and his teachers speak highly of his respectfulness, leadership, and willingness to support his peers,” Schroeder said. “As an athlete, he has contributed to our success in both football and wrestling and has displayed extraordinary talent, grit, and dedication.”

Vanek was quick to point out that the family’s athletic legacy will continue for another three years: His younger sister Reese was a three-sport varsity athlete this year as a freshman.

And he summed up his personality quite simply when he said, “I always try to listen and get to know others better. I’m not self-centered, and I just like to make others smile.”