New Vision High School: Ashlinne Butler lets her schoolwork do the talking

By Stefanie Pettit For The Spokesman-Review

Ashlinne Butler, like so many students during the COVID-19 pandemic, had to adapt to taking classes strictly online. When her family moved from Oregon to Post Falls three years ago to be closer to their extended family, she enrolled in a traditional high school.

The pace was no longer a good fit for her there. Self-described as a big introvert with a fear of talking to people, she got on the waiting list for New Vision High School, which she describes as a second-chance school with an online option where students can learn at their own pace, and where her older sister was already enrolled. She said she knew it would be a better place to meet her learning needs.

She was accepted two years ago and has blossomed. Technically, she has already graduated, completing her studies in January, but she’s looking forward to receiving her diploma this month.

Butler said between New Vision and classes she’s taken at North Idaho College, “I’ve been able to overcome my fear of talking in front of people.”

She continues working at a drive-thru coffee stand in Coeur d’Alene – full shifts on weekdays and often on weekends, too. “I don’t like to just sit around; I like being productive.”

She credits this to seeing how her parents live their lives. “They have a strong work ethic and just punch through issues when they come up.”

She hangs out with friends and travels, – visiting her grandparents in Montana or going to Oregon and elsewhere. Traveling is something she hopes to do a lot more of.

Her post-high school goal is to own her own business. She’s gotten a scholarship to Headmasters School of Hair Design in Portland, where she will learn to become an esthetician.

She is pleased New Vision chose her to be highlighted among this spring’s graduates, but she’s not really sure why.

“Oh, that’s easy,” said instructor MeShell Nadeau. “She does more in one day than I could ever possibly do. She took an accelerated 17 credits in one year, when 12 is more the standard, never getting less than a B, while also having a full-time job and covering shifts for other workers at the coffee stand, plus taking college credits.

“She always has good things to say about everyone and has a great outlook, determined to make something of herself. I have to say that whoever gets to employ her will be a lucky person.”