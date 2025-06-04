On Track Academy: After working on his own mental health, Miles Day worked to help others

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Around the time COVID-19 caused schools to move online, On Track Academy senior Miles Day, then in seventh grade, was being pulled out of school and moved to online classes to help with his mental health.

Because he was working through a pre-established school program, he felt he was doing twice the work than his friends experienced while their teachers worked to figure out how to best share lessons via Zoom.

Things were a little better in eighth grade, when Day and his friends were allowed back in school. But even then, school felt different, with masks, social distancing and students coming to school on alternating days.

Starting ninth grade then, when things were for the most part back to normal, it felt like a culture shock to Day.

“It’s a really big school, so many people around, you’re so crowded now because you’re not expected to keep distance,” he said. “It was a lot. I more or less went from elementary school to high school. It was a really weird jump.”

Middle school, Day said, is such a big developmental time that many his age seem stunted in a way because they didn’t have the chance to develop and learn about themselves during those pre- and early teen years.

During his sophomore year, Day’s mental health started to decline again, so he was transferred to his school’s Alternative Learning Environment program. Through the ALE program, Day was introduced to On Track Academy, where he’s been since his junior year.

Coming to On Track was another culture shock for Day, as he has much more freedom. He also felt more care toward himself and and his well-being from the faculty than at his other school.

“Once I got the flow of everything, I was like, ‘Yeah, this school’s meant for me. This was the school I needed,’” he said.

With his mental health back on the right track, Day began to work with the school’s Wellness Committee, which focuses on supporting mental health and overall wellness for students and the environment.

For his wellness project, Day created sweatshirts with the message “Love Yourself First. You Matter” on the back, and 988, the number for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, on one sleeve.

“I’ve always been on the sidelines,” Day said. “It wasn’t until this group where I finally was able to take my thoughts and feelings and take action with them.”

Teacher Lori Beaty, the Wellness Committee adviser, and the group took their concerns about student well-being to the state Senate Human Services committee in Olympia in January. They also presented a wellness showcase at Spokane City Hall and at Spokane’s End the Violence Conference in February.

“These guys got so raw, so real, and bounced off of each other,” Beaty said. “If one was struggling, the other ones were like ‘I got this.’ It was absolutely beautiful. Super effective.”

Day, who has also excelled in his math classes on top of his Wellness Committee work, will study mechanical engineering at Western Washington University in the fall. Having seen how much he’s grown during his time at On Track, Beaty is confident Day will make even bigger waves in college.

“He’s going to own it,” she said. “It will take you a little while to get into the flow, but once you do, you’re going to find your niche and you’re going to go for it. You really are. You’re always able to figure that out. Troubles will come along the way, but you’ve got it.”