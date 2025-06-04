Ridgeline High School: Mackenzie Rosner overcame challenges to focus on leadership and medical career

Mackenzie Rosner often thinks of ways to serve others, from writing positive chalk messages for middle school students to organizing an appreciation night for custodians.

Rosner plans to become a nurse, so she took three years of biomedical courses at Ridgeline High School and did EMT training this past spring through Providence Health.

Her gains at Ridgeline came after she overcame earlier challenges, which she said included biological family struggles, time spent in foster care and mental health issues. But just before her freshman year, she was adopted.

“I got adopted in August 2021 by my biological aunt,” said Rosner, 18. She credits Lana Annis, that aunt and a nurse, and uncle James Annis, a physician assistant, with providing the support and stability that she needed.

“I had struggled a lot with my mental health, depression, self-harm and anxiety,” she added. “Through the help and support of my adopted parents, my siblings, and my family, I’ve been able to overcome a lot.

“I’m now in a better place both physically and mentally, which has helped me to reach the goals I had lined up for myself going into high school. I feel I have more support in getting to where I want my future life to be.”

Rosner said she’s always looked up to her aunt, and now, she also wants to be a nurse.

Accepted into Washington State University Honors College, she plans to take prerequisite classes in Pullman, then attend WSU College of Nursing in Spokane.

At Ridgeline, Rosner held manager roles for the boys football and basketball teams. Along with three years of dancing at Spokane Elite Dance Studio, she was on Ridgeline’s dance team during her junior year.

But Rosner’s sport of choice is competing on Ridgeline’s track and field team all four years.

“I’m a thrower, so I do shot put and discus,” she said. “I’m one of the captains this year. Track and field has always been my passion. It’s like therapy for me.”

Leadership and service are among Rosner’s strengths, said Ridgeline teacher Bryan Conrad. Rosner was one of his students in leadership classes for her freshman, junior and senior years.

Through the Association of Washington Student Leaders, Rosner went to leadership camps and was a counselor to younger students.

“I feel like she has a heart built for others,” Conrad said. “She wants to serve others.”

Last year, he said Rosner “single-handedly” led an event where students came after school to acknowledge custodians. The students took over trash duties and brought pizza to the custodians as they took a break.

“She’s organized groups to go down to our local middle schools and has done some connection work with them, where they go down and put encouraging chalk writing on the middle school sidewalks,” Conrad said.

“I’m proud to see her as a young woman going out in the world with such a big heart for people.”

Today, Rosner said others describe her as a “social butterfly.” She volunteers at Valley Real Life church.

Her aunt Lana Annis credits Rosner’s drive for school and future plans.

“Mackenzie is just one of the most motivated young women I know,” Annis said.

“She’s determined to be successful in her life. I’m very, very proud of her, because she’s had to overcome quite a bit in her life.

“She’s definitely used her challenges for the good and not used them as an excuse. She’s amazing.”