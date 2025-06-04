Spokane Soccer notes: David Garcia selected to Jagermeister Cup Team of the Round; multiple Zephyr players earn Team of Month honors

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

From staff reports

USL Jagermeister Cup Team of the Round Honors

Spokane defender David Garcia achieved Team of the Round honors for his performance in the Velocity’s 1-0 loss against Monterey Bay in the second round of the USL Jagermeister Cup’s group stage on Wednesday. He recorded three clearances, three interceptions and eight recoveries.

Spokane faces AV Alta (3-3-2) on Saturday at Lancaster Municipal Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Super League Team of the Month honors

The Spokane Zephyr’s season may have ended in disappointing fashion with a 1-1 draw against Fort Lauderdale last weekend, but their 2-0-2 performance in May saw three players awarded on the Super League’s Team of the Month for the final month of the regular season.

Emina Ekic and Sarah Clark were selected to the starting eleven with Ally Cook as an honorable mention on the bench. Ekic notched three goals and tallied 12 chances created. Clark logged 18 clearances, and Cook scored two goals including an equalizer in added time in a 2-2 draw with Brooklyn on May 10.