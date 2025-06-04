St. George’s School: As Ashley Peone explored her roots, she in turn educated her classmates

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Nestled on the banks of the Little Spokane River and surrounded by acres of wooded hiking trails, St. George’s School encourages its students to investigate their natural surroundings.

For Ashley Peone, that led to exploring her heritage.

“My father is Native American,” she said. “I attended powwows as a kid, but I didn’t have a connection with the Spokane and Colville tribes. I’d become disconnected from my culture.”

As she learned about the history of the river and the land surrounding it, she wanted to share her knowledge.

“I became aware of the land we’re on. This is stolen land,” Peone said. “A friend and I brought in a speaker from the Spokane Tribe to speak about the history of the area.”

Nathan Lill, head of upper school, said the staff was encouraged by Peone’s passion.

“Ashley wants to acknowledge the tribal affiliation of the land St. George’s is sitting on,” he said. “Ultimately, she’d like to have some kind of marker or monument honoring Spokane tribal history on campus.”

That kind of independent thinking is a hallmark of students who attend the school. St. George’s is Spokane’s first International Baccalaureate World School.

“For her IB extended essay, she did a two-year research project about tribal history,” Lill said. “Building that connection (with the tribe) provided a huge lift to our community. It’s a big part of who she is and what she’s passionate about. She has a really cool story to tell.”

Art is another way she found to share her story.

“She’s a phenomenal artist,” Lill said.

Oil pastels and digital art provide a creative outlet for her.

“I got drawn into the art program,” she said. “Experiencing the range of my classmates’ work inspired me.”

Peone discovered further inspiration through giving back to the community.

“She’s a leader in our community service club,” Lill said. “For years, she and another student have led our Joya fundraiser and (Spokane) Riverkeeper cleanup.”

They also led the school blood drive during their junior and senior years.

“Community service club is pivotal to who I am,” she said. “That club taught me that we can improve our community.”

The staff appreciated her efforts and leadership.

“Ashley is an advocate for people and has a justice bent,” Lill said. “She’s a bright spot in our student body.”

Freedom to explore the extensive grounds of St. George’s led to her interest in environmental science.

“We did water testing in the river on campus and hiked in the woods,” she said.

Peone received a scholarship to attend the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.

“They have environmental programs and opportunities for research,” she said.

Embracing her cultural history and exploring the natural world opened a pathway to her future. Now, she’s eager to find her place in the wider world.

“I want to do hands-on research outdoors and explore the harmony between humans and nature,” Peone said.