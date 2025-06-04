TEC at Bryant: Paisley Hickman, after discovering herself in high school, aims to help others

By Kaya Crawford For The Spokesman-Review

Despite her love for learning, Paisley Hickman did not always enjoy going to school. It was her high school experience and support system that helped her find comfort in the classroom.

Hickman struggled with social anxiety, but with the help of her teachers at the Enrichment Cooperative at Bryant and her family, she’s become an extrovert. When she was younger, Hickman took a break from attending school because of her anxiety, but when she returned to the classroom, the care she received helped her reconnect with her love of learning.

“All the teachers were so excited to see me back,” Hickman said. “And that was really the turning point for me and I was like, ‘Oh, I can be here and have fun and learn stuff, and you guys actually care about that.’ So that was really when I started going to school and enjoying it.”

School counselor Sara Duval said that Hickman has gained confidence in her learning, allowing her to succeed at the school and in the Running Start program.

“To see her own her learning now and know that she is a good student has been probably the greatest gift,” Duval said. “Because she is. She always was. She just didn’t realize it.”

Hickman said that her favorite memories from high school are the ones where she was surrounded by friends and family, including her junior prom. Hickman’s mother, Sarah Hickman, said that the support from family, friends and teachers, as well as her daughter’s experiences in an uncertain time entering high school out of the pandemic, have helped her grow.

“I’m just blown away by her grit and her determination,” Sarah Hickman said. “I’m in awe.”

Paisley Hickman said she is very family-oriented and wants to help people, a desire that has led to her exploring psychology classes in the Running Start program. Hickman will study psychology at Eastern Washington University starting in the fall.

“I’ve really latched on to psychology,” Hickman said. “It interests me so much. I found so much to learn about it, and you can just keep learning and learning. And so that’s something that I’m hoping to go into.”

Duval said Hickman’s helper mentality has stood out. Duval said she knows Hickman will live a life of service.

“She loves to help people. I don’t know what capacity that will be,” Duval said. “There’s so many different avenues for her, but she’ll be very successful because she’s got just this kind heart about her, and she sees people for who they are. She’s just accepting of people.”

Hickman said that high school allowed her to discover her authentic self, and as she steps into college, she hopes to continue to be authentic in all areas of her life and find happiness.

“Generally, I want to live a fulfilling life and look back and be happy with it,” Hickman said. “That sounds so cliche, but it’s true. I want to live a fulfilled life, and I want to be able to say that I’ve helped people.

“And if I can do that just a little bit, I’ll be so grateful.”