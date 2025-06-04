Timberlake High School: Ian Alapai has his sights on a U.S. Navy career

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

The most notable feature about Timberlake High School senior Ian Alapai, he agrees, is that he’s remarkably unremarkable.

“I work, I’m in the Navy, and I shoot,” he said. “In my free time, I like to hike and spend time outdoors. And I’ve hit four deer this year when I was driving.”

There’s obviously much more to Alapai than he presents in a brief conversation. His counselor, Casi Lupinacci, for example, described Alapai and a great student and all-around nice person.

Alapai will have only a short stint at home after graduation before shipping out to Great Lakes, Michigan, for basic training. After exploring a few other options, he enlisted in the Navy and will serve for five years, eventually as a machinist mate, specializing in the operation, maintenance, and repair of ships’ propulsion machinery.

That is an area that the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery identified as one of Alapai’s strengths, and he has some experience, having been enrolled in the Automotive Technology program at the Kootenai Technical Education Campus while at Timberlake.

“My family has a long history in the military,” he said, “and I’ve always wanted to serve. I think the first time I thought about it seriously was in the seventh grade, and I’ve never really wavered. There are several kids from my school who have already enlisted, and I’m looking forward to being on a ship and traveling.”

Alapai has enjoyed competitive shooting sports since seventh grade, but was involved in recreational shooting for years before that, he said. In high school, he participated briefly in other sports, but injuries often cut those seasons short. For the past couple years, he has focused on shooting.

“I like shooting because anybody can do it,” he said. “You don’t need fancy equipment, all it takes to be successful is time and focus, and it’s a lifetime sport. I meet lots of cool people and share advice with them. I’ve been on a club team since my freshman year, and I hope to have the opportunity to be on a Navy club team in the future.”

Alapai has also participated in USA Youth Education in Shooting Sports competitions, including a regional event in Las Vegas, and the USAYESS Idaho State Shoot in May.

Beyond all that, Alapai sees himself as just a regular guy.

“I never missed school, I wasn’t a discipline problem, I just showed up and did my work. Oh, and I have a job that’s nearly full-time.”

And if all that doesn’t add up to spectacular, it certainly is admirable when consistency is often the exception to the rule.

“Ian is a remarkable individual whose character and personality truly stand out. He balances numerous commitments with commendable ease, which is a testament to his work ethic and determination,” said Timberlake administrative assistant Nicole Akins. “He possesses a unique blend of ambition and humility, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence.”