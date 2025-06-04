Venture Academy: Angelo Hinkle flourishes in his comfort zone at Venture

By Joe Everson For The Spokesman-Review

Venture Academy senior Angelo Hinkle leaves no doubt when he talks about his experience at the non-traditional, standards-based high school – if it weren’t for the welcoming environment there, he never would have graduated.

He transferred to Venture after a short time at Coeur d’Alene High School.

“My ADHD wasn’t medicated then,” Hinkle said, “and I was flunking, not focusing, and getting in trouble because I was trying to entertain myself at school.”

Hinkle said that things turned around in a hurry at Venture, where his twin sister was already enrolled.

“I only knew a couple kids there, but on one of my first days, I was invited to play basketball with a few kids, and it was like all of a sudden I knew everyone and it felt like a family. I was surprised by how quickly I felt comfortable.”

It was a big help that Hinkle’s sister was there, because the two had rarely been separated until the beginning of freshman year, and being with her was an important part of his routine.

“When we were in different schools,” he said, “it felt like part of me was gone. I couldn’t focus and get through my day. When I got to Venture, it was like that missing piece was back in place.”

Hinkle says that he and his siblings endured a stormy childhood, and that he has only recently realized the emotional damage that came with those traumas. And that made Venture an even more important part of his life.

“During the past few years, I always had Venture,” he said. “Most kids look forward to summer, but I dreaded it, because Venture was home to me. In other schools, I would carry what happened at home into school, but when I realized how special Venture was, I wanted to never get in trouble.”

Trouble had been a frequent part of Hinkle’s school life growing up, he said, with lots of fighting and feuding with teachers. He had problems handling his anger and aggression, so finding a comfort zone at Venture was a huge step in the right direction for him.

“The teachers were always there for me,” he said. “I had mostly C’s and D’s in middle school, but at Venture I got A’s and B’s. The main reason was that the teachers at Venture are very hands-on. They don’t give you the answers, but they have a step-by-step way of helping you with schoolwork, and also with life problems.”

One of those teachers, Jessica Mires, is a huge fan.

“Angelo has faced and triumphed over significant obstacles,” she said. “What I admire most about him is his unwavering ability to approach each day with a positive attitude, and the way his actions are driven by a deep compassion for others. He has truly become an invaluable member of our school community, and I am excited to see the positive impact he will make in the next chapter of his life.”

Hinkle, who completed all his graduation requirements in November, said that the military and barber school – following his uncle – are the two most appealing options, but for now he is focused on maintaining a stable living situation, and holding onto the great gains that he has made during the past few years.