Ask the doctors: Fatty fish provide key omega-3 fatty acids to diet

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: Why is it that fish is so good for you? My husband and I have been thinking about adding more of it to our diets, but we keep hearing stories in the news about people getting sick from contaminated seafood. How do you eat fish and stay safe?

Dear Reader: Fish is an important part of a healthy diet. Not only is it an excellent source of high-quality protein, but it also contains a wide array of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. This includes vitamins D and B2, calcium, phosphorus, zinc, iron, magnesium, selenium, potassium, taurine and iodine. Fish is also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. These are polyunsaturated fats our bodies require to function properly but cannot manufacture. Although all fish contain omega-3s, these nutrients are particularly abundant in fatty varieties, such as sardines, salmon, herring, mackerel and tuna. One note about tuna: Due to its longevity and perch at the top of the oceanic food chain, tuna is high in mercury compared to other fish. Eat it in moderation and choose light varieties, like skipjack, which are typically lower in mercury than albacore.

Omega-3 fatty acids play key roles in heart, brain, eye, vascular, neural and reproductive health. They provide energy, help manage inflammation and lower the risk of developing blood clots. Omega-3s are also linked to improved blood pressure and lipid levels. They also appear to play a role in healthy aging. A study of older adults found that those with higher blood levels of omega-3 fatty acids from eating fish had improved cognitive health and a measurably reduced risk of chronic disease. The American Heart Association recommends eating two 3-ounce servings of fish per week, with an emphasis on fatty fish. For canned fish, a serving is three-quarters of a cup.

And now for the food safety part of your question. The good news is that, with a few simple guidelines, you can safely add fish and seafood to your diet. Raw fish and seafood, while popular in many cuisines, can contain pathogens that cause illness. This includes bacteria, viruses and parasites. You can choose to avoid raw fish and seafood if this risk concerns you. Cooking to 145 degrees Fahrenheit will kill the majority of those pathogens.

Fish is highly perishable, so be picky when grocery shopping. Fresh fish should have firm flesh and a mild scent. Reject any fish that has a strong or very fishy smell, looks deflated or is dried out at the edges. If defrosted fish has any of these characteristics, don’t use it. Fish that is fresh or has been defrosted should be cooked as soon as possible. If you’re not going to eat fresh fish within a day or two of purchase, freeze it for future use.

When cooking, follow the same precautions you do with poultry – use a separate cutting board and knife to avoid cross contamination, and wash your hands after handling the fish. If you’re not sure that your fish or seafood has been stored or prepared correctly, play it safe and don’t eat it.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.