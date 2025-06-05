Ben Rector brings latest album on tour stopping at Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Ben Rector is coming to the Spokane Tribe Casino as he celebrates the release of his brand-new album.

For almost two decades, Rector has been exploring the sounds of melodic indie pop and folk. He has become known for songs such as “Brand New,” “Living My Best Life,” “Old Friends” and “Sunday,” featuring Snoop Dog.

Rector has been featured as a performer on multiple programs like “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Today Show,” the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” and as a celebrity mentor on “American Idol.”

Rector released his latest record, “The Richest Man in the World,” last Friday. The 12-track record features the title track and other fan favorites such as “I Got It Bad for You” and “Favorite Person.”

Rector will be performing at the Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday. General admission tickets of $62.67 can be purchased through the venue website.