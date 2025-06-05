Bullpen squanders four-run lead in late innings, Spokane Indians lose 8-4 to Hillsboro

Spokane Indians starting pitcher Michael Prosecky wasn’t particularly sharp, nor was he overly efficient. But he did leave after five innings with a 4-0 lead.

Unfortunately the bullpen wasn’t as lucky.

The Hillsboro Hops scored all their runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings against three Indians relievers and the Hops won their second in a row, an 8-4 decision at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

First-place Hillsboro (29-25) takes a two-game lead over Spokane (27-27) with 12 games remaining in the Northwest League first half with a berth in the league’s championship series at stake.

Prosecky allowed four hits and five walks with three strikeouts over five shutout innings, with just 47 strikes in his 81 pitches.

The Indians built a 4-0 lead during his stint, with Caleb Hobson delivering a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning to give Spokane some breathing room.

But lefty Stu Flesland (Mt. Spokane) was ineffective, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks – recording just one out. Righty Hunter Mann (2-2) didn’t fare any better, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 1 2/3 innings.

Braxton Hyde was the fourth and final Spokane pitcher and he coughed up two runs on four hits and a walk in two innings.

The Indians loaded the bases with two down in the ninth inning and the tying run came to the plate, but Cole Messina looked at strike three to end the game.

All told, Hillsboro pounded out 14 hits and drew nine walks. Angel Ortiz went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and leadoff hitter Cristofer Torin had three hits, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Avista Stadium.