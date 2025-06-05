Israeli military recovers bodies of 2 hostages from Gaza

dpa

By German press agency

TEL AVIV, Israel – The bodies of two Israeli hostages have been recovered during a military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The victims were identified as 72-year-old Gadi Haggai and his 70-year-old wife Judih Weinstein.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: “Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed.”

The Israeli military said in a statement that the bodies were recovered in a joint special operation with the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency in the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A statement from the Israeli kibbutz Nir Oz, where the couple lived, said they had been brought back to the settlement and would now be buried.

The family was informed of their deaths in December 2023.

The couple were reportedly killed during the terrorist attack on October 7, 2003, when Hamas and other Palestinian militants raided southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostage.

According to Israeli sources, at least 20 hostages are still alive in the Gaza Strip.

The remains of 33 dead hostages are believed to be in a sealed-off area which contains countless underground tunnel systems.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described the return of the remains as “painful and heartbreaking,” but said it alleviates uncertainty.

It said “decision-makers must do everything necessary to reach an agreement” to free the remaining living hostages and return the bodies of the deceased.