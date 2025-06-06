A Grip on Sports: There is no way Cal Raleigh can carry the M’s to the postseason by himself, is there? It would be a Superman-like feat

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Sore doesn’t begin to describe it. Oh, no. Not my back and hip from playing golf yesterday. Well, that too. But we’re referring to Cal Raleigh. His back has to be aching. It’s hard to carry a team. Impossible, maybe.

• There was one member of our four-man scramble team yesterday who would understand Raleigh’s fate. I felt for Bob Castle every time I came over the top of a drive and duck-hooked it into the woods. Another hole he would have to do all the heavy lifting.

But Bob’s load was light compared to Cal’s. At least the two Daves (Nichols and Trimmer) and I were able to get our requisite three drives in. The rest of the Mariners?

Let’s check the numbers in Adam Jude’s game story from Thursday’s 4-3 loss to the Orioles at T-Mobile. A loss that dropped the M’s home mark to 16-17. Their sixth loss on a nine-game homestand.

Since May 20, these are the relevant stats:

Raleigh: .345 batting average, nine home runs, .424 on-base, .862 slugging (1.286 OPS).

Rest of the lineup: .214 average, nine home runs, .277 on-base, .304 slugging (.581 OPS).

Sorry, but one guy, not Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani or Babe Ruth can carry a roster of guys just above the Mendoza Line into the promised land.

Especially when the pitching, expected to be among baseball’s best, is just OK.

Raleigh is trying. But he needs help. During April, he was getting it. Jude cites more stats that show the M’s have walked less since May 1, are no longer running as often and have struggled to score.

It’s why they are 14-17 since their 18-12 start. Even with Raleigh doing his best Yogi Berra impression.

• If you don’t want to watch the M’s on TV this weekend – they are in Anaheim for three games against the Angels – then at least you have a few choices.

NBA finals. NHL finals. An NCAA trophy handed out in Oklahoma City. College baseball determining its eight World Series participants. French Open champions. The last Triple Crown race. And, if you are desperate to avoid the beginning of a rare Spokane heat wave, there is golf from north of the border.

The NBA series doesn’t return until Sunday night (5, ABC), which is sort of sad considering we have to wait that long to watch the Pacers’ next incredible rally.

Hockey returns tonight (5, TNT), as Edmonton, which rallied itself in the first game, tries to thrill the home crowd again.

The hockey does run up against the NCAA softball title game (5, ESPN) from Oklahoma City. Texas Tech tries to win its first championship after leveling the best-of-three series with Texas Thursday night 4-3.

There is only a couple Super Regionals I have much interest in. The first is in Corvallis, with eighth-seeded Oregon State, representing the Pac-12’s future, hosting ninth-seed Florida State. Friday’s opener of the best-of-three weekend starts at 3 p.m. on ESPN. The other super that has my eye? UCLA, representing the Pac-12’s soon-to-be-seen-again past, hosting the University of Texas-San Antonio. That Super doesn’t begin until Saturday, with the opening game on ESPNU (4 p.m.). The Beavers and Seminoles return for their second matchup at 6 on ESPN2.

The French Open men’s finalists are being decided Friday morning, but the women’s final between world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and American Coco Gauff (in her first Slam final since 2023) will start at 6 a.m. Saturday on TNT.

The Belmont, being run outside of New York City for the second of three consecutive years, is on FOX, with post time scheduled for 4:04 p.m. Though there is no chance for a Triple Crown winner, the matchup between Kentucky Derby champ Sovereignty and Preakness champ Journalism seems to be a battle with roots in the Middle Ages. And, yes, horse racing reaches back that long. Even longer, actually. I’m sure two dukes raced their steeds to Runnymede.

Finally, if you are stuck, the Canadian Open will wrap up Sunday (noon, CBS), the last tuneup before next week’s U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Or there is always the M’s. They are on Root all three days, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, 7:30 Saturday and 1:30 Sunday.

• Not sure why I am so sore this morning. I don’t walk the course. I don’t swing hard anymore. I don’t crouch down to read putts as I used to. And I had someone else grab my ball out of the cup when it (rarely) went in. Maybe it was the sun. That’s not it either. I’m worn out helping my team not finish last. Yep. We weren’t very good but there were others even worse than us. That’s something. I guess. … By the way, there is a reason I compared Raleigh to Berra today. Check the date. And then check what Yogi was doing on this date in 1944. Until later …