Eastern WA sex trafficking sting shuts down 2 massage parlors 50 miles apart

By Cameron Probert TRI-CITY Herald

The two agencies teamed up Thursday to serve search warrants on suspected illicit massage parlors allegedly owned by Liping Su, Othello police announced in a Facebook post.

Su, 64, was booked into the Adams County jail on suspicion of permitting prostitution and second-degree promoting prostitution.

The arrests following a nearly four-month investigation that started with complaints about possible human trafficking at Health Land Massage in Othello. The rural agricultural town of fewer than 9,000 is about 50 miles north of the Tri-Cities in central Washington.

State records show that the massage business was open for less than a year.

Investigators say they used undercover officers and public records to confirm that the business was offering sexual services.

They soon found that the owner Liping Su was linked to the Asian Wellness Spa at 7535 W. Kennewick Ave.

Kennewick police then conducted their own undercover investigation in February to confirm that her business was involved in human trafficking, said officials.

Detectives went to the businesses for a massage and left when they were offered sexual services.

On Thursday, federal agents joined Othello police to serve a search warrant at Health Land Massage, while Kennewick police served a warrant at the Kennewick business.

Three women believed to be sex trafficking victims at the businesses were offered help from the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC), New Hope of Moses Lake and Homeland Security Investigations Victim Services.

Police also found thousands of dollars in cash, and they confiscated a vehicle.

The investigation is the second this year to shut down illicit massage parlors in Kennewick. Detectives conducted their undercover operation at Su’s Kennewick business at the same time that they were looking at three other businesses.

Two women believed to be from China were offered help by Mirror Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit that helps victims of human trafficking. There are ongoing investigations into human trafficking on a statewide level. Investigators say the businesses often reopen after changing owners and managers.