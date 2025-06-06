Judge orders Trump administration to restore Americorps funding, including hundreds of thousands in Spokane area

A federal judge in Maryland has ordered the Trump administration to restore AmeriCorps funding in 25 states, including Washington.

The preliminary injunction, issued Thursday, reinstates $12 million in unspent funding in Washington that was frozen in April when the agency that promotes services and volunteering announced plans to cut approximately 41% of its grant funding and place 85% of its paid staff on leave. The money helps fund programs and services in education, public safety and food banks around the state.

Affected organizations in Spokane County include the United Way, which lost a $50,000 grant; NorthEast Washington Educational Service District 101, which lost $370,000; and the MLK Day of Service, which lost $200,000.

The Phoenix Conservancy, a Pullman-based nonprofit that restores endangered ecosystems on the Palouse, the Great Plains and in Madagascar, stood to lose a $220,000 federal grant. Executive Director Chris Duke previously told The Spokesman-Review that the grant required “kind of a leap,” as it largely reimburses costs already accrued, with the organization only receiving a “very small portion” of the funds before the grants were frozen.

The cuts to AmeriCorps programs sparked a lawsuit from 25 states, including Washington, alleging the trims violated the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution.

AmeriCorps, which provides fund for Washington to use on services, notified the state on April 25 that it would immediately cancel all but one program it had supported. The cuts, Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a statement at the time, would “dismantle” around 800 service sites the state administered through Serve Washington, the state agency that distributes the funds. With approximately 1,300 volunteers, Ferguson said that would touch “virtually every corner of our state.”

The agency attempted to cut nearly $400 million worth of AmeriCorps-supported programs. According to the Washington state attorney’s general’s office, the order will restore the money and stop the Trump administration from blocking funding during the ongoing court battle for now.

“Thanks to the state’s action, AmeriCorps volunteers in Washington can continue to serve food banks in Chelan and Douglas counties; help communities build climate resilience and prepare for disasters in rural areas; tutor children in places like the Tri-Cities and mentor at-risk youth in places like Tacoma and Seatac; and rehabilitate low-income housing, support veterans, and so much more statewide,” Washington Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement Thursday. “We’ll continue this fight until the Trump administration finally respects the rule of law and the value of community service.”

The federal judge found that the cuts were unlawful because Congress earmarked the funds and required AmeriCorps to provide notice and an opportunity to comment on any changes to services.

“Because the agency did not provide notice and an opportunity to comment before it made significant changes to service delivery, the States were unable to voice their concerns about these changes,” Judge Deborah Boardman wrote .

Thursday’s order restores previously terminated programs in plaintiff states, and requires AmeriCorps to reinstate more than 750 National Civilian Community Corps members.