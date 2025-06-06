Forest Service authorizes operation of Holland Lake Lodge

By Micah Drew Daily Montanan

The Flathead National Forest announced on Friday that it would issue a special use authorization for the operation of Holland Lake Lodge.

Under the new ownership of Eric Jacobsen and Thomas Knowles, the historic Holland Lake Lodge will operate under a new 20-year special use permit within the property’s existing footprint, according to a Flathead National Forest press release.

No expanded facilities or activities are approved with the new operating permit for the private lodge operating on public land.

“Holland Lake Lodge is a historic lodge that has provided recreation opportunities for one hundred years. Providing a diverse range of recreation services is a valued resource for the community, a driver for the local economy, and helps improve visitor access to the surrounding National Forest Lands – all desired conditions identified in our Forest Plan,” Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello said in a news release.

“I look forward to working with the new owners and community to continue this opportunity into the future.”

Bortello said the decision was based on a review of public comments and analysis of potential environmental effects.

Members of the public submitted more than 300 comments about the project. Many focused on deficiencies within the water and wastewater systems and alleged a lack of enforcement by the Forest Service for problems that occurred under the previous owner.

Bortello said in his decision that “no further actions are necessary to comply with all applicable laws, regulations and policies,” due to there being no proposed changes in activities or facilities under the new permit.

Situated on the edge of the Bob Marshall Wilderness, Holland Lake Lodge has been under public scrutiny for several years after the public learned that longtime owner Christian Wohlfeil had proposed a sale to outdoor adventure company POWDR and an accompanying expansion plan would have added an additional lodge and 26 cabin structures on the property.

The plan drew public outcry for its rushed time frame and a determination by the Forest Service the expansion did not need an environmental analysis. The Forest Service also drew criticism for announcing the plan to the public more than one year after it had learned of the potential sale and for misstating information about the scope of the proposal. The Forest Service later rejected the plan, but said it would consider other proposals.

Wohlfeil listed the property for sale in October 2023, and late last year, Jacobsen, a private equity investor, announced he had secured a contract to purchase the lodge.

Jacobsen held several public meetings prior to the purchase to meet with local members of the Swan Valley community and conveyed his intention in purchasing the property was to “Preserve and protect the lodge and the lodge experience in harmony with nature into the future” and not develop the property.

Jacobsen grew up in Montana and now splits his time between Whitefish and Park City, Utah. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday about the Forest Service decision and potential summer operations.

Last year, the lodge was unable to provide public services due to deficiencies in the wastewater treatment system, which services both the lodge facilities and nearby campground.

The deficiencies prevented the lodge from operating during its 100th anniversary year.

The Flathead National Forest, however, has submitted a preliminary report for upgrades to the Department of Environmental Quality.

Jacobsen is required to draft and submit an annual operating plan for approval by the Forest Service before the special use permit is finalized. All documents related to the permit will be available for the public to see.

More information about the Holland Lake Lodge project can be found online.