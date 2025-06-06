‘Fraudulent EMT’ gave medical care to 100-plus people in Colorado, officials say

By Sara Schilling Charlotte Observer

A “fraudulent EMT” is accused of providing medical care to more than 100 people even though he wasn’t certified, Colorado officials said.

Lauren Wilson, 53, was indicted in connection with unauthorized practice of medicine while fraudulently representing to be a certified professional, along with other charges, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said in a June 4 news release.

McClatchy News couldn’t immediately find attorney information for Wilson on June 6.

Wilson was granted a paramedic certificate in 2009, officials said, citing the indictment, but about two years, later state health officials learned he “had an undisclosed criminal history under a different spelling of his name that constituted grounds to revoke his certification.”

His certificate expired in 2012 before the revocation process was done, and “he has not been certified or licensed to provide emergency medical services in Colorado since 2012,” according to officials.

A decade later, in 2022, state health officials learned “Wilson had resumed working as a paramedic in an ambulance company despite not being certified, providing unauthorized medical care to over 100 patients,” officials said.

They added that, “In most instances, he was the only purported paramedic in the ambulance when transporting patients in critical condition to hospital emergency rooms” and “on some occasions, Wilson made the medical decision to transport patients against their will or without their consent.”

Wilson reapplied to be certified as a paramedic in 2022, giving a false birthdate and falsely saying he’d “never been charged or convicted of a misdemeanor or felony offense,” officials said.

He also started working for medical services companies in 2021 and 2022 by saying he had a paramedic certification when he did not, according to officials, who said he submitted a forged driver’s license.

He was arrested in late May and later released on bond, officials said.