Mexican naval vessel that struck Brooklyn Bridge towed across East River for repairs

By Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The Mexican naval vessel that struck the Brooklyn Bridge last month was towed across the East River to the Brooklyn Navy Yard early Friday, where it will be dry-docked and repaired, city officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard set up a “safety zone” in the East River Friday morning so the ARM Cuauhtémoc could be slowly towed to its new berth, city Office of Emergency Management officials said.

Two crew members died on the ship when its masts snapped off upon striking the underside of the iconic East River span on May 17.

Crew members on the masts were left dangling in the air by their harnesses after the East River crash, but no one ended up in the water, video of the horrific crash showed.

After leaving the pier, the ship accelerated backward, ultimately reaching a speed of about 6 knots, NTSB Investigator in Charge Brian Young said last month.

“At 8:24 p.m., the VHF radio broadcast was sounded requesting assistance from other tugboats in the area of the bridge,” Young said. “At 8:24 and 45 seconds, the vessel’s masts struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge.”

The bridge avoided serious damage and was never at risk of collapse, officials said.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was still investigating what caused the crash, but engine failure coupled with strong currents is suspected.

The safety zone on Friday caused minor delays on the Staten Island Ferry toward lower Manhattan, but the Cuauhtémoc was docked by the Brooklyn Navy Yard by 7:30 a.m., officials said.

“Relocating a naval vessel by tow through an active waterway required detailed planning, unified command, and constant communication,” OEM said on X.

The ship was heading for Iceland when it drifted into the East River span, which is about 30 feet lower than the ship’s masts. It was supposed to head south to refuel in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, before heading out of New York Harbor and was never meant to sail under the bridge.

According to the FDNY, at least 19 of those aboard were treated for injuries, with 11 initially in critical condition. The deceased were identified as America Yamilet Sanchez, 20, and Adal Jair Marcos, 23.