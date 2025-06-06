Spokane’s guide to Pride: Where and how to celebrate this June

Pride celebrations in the Inland Northwest have kicked off with a bang and show no signs of stopping after the month of June.

Interested in celebrating, but not sure where to go? Here’s a guide to some of the biggest pride events near Spokane this summer.

Spokane Pride

As the only event that takes up the entirety of Riverfront Park, Spokane Pride has a lot to offer.

Its parade will kick off noon June 14 in downtown Spokane, while the festivities at Riverfront Park officially begin at 1 p.m.

Entertainers will be scattered at five stages throughout the park, and a dedicated Youth Zone will be located by the Clock tower with activities catered toward 13- to 18-year-olds.

Spokane Pride will also host its first Stonewall Rally, a peaceful protest and homage to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising that triggered the modern LGBTQ+ movement. This will take place at 4 p.m. in front of the Red Wagon.

It’s difficult to estimate how many people will show up. Last year, the event attendance was so large that the cell phone towers in the area were not completely working, Executive Director Matthew Danielson said.

As for recent legislation and political jabs targeting the LGBTQ+ community, he doesn’t see it impacting the events turnout.

“Pride is going to get bigger because of this, which is not a bad thing, per se,” Danielson said. “I feel like the community stands up the more that there’s resistance.”

Big Gay Dance Party

The Spokane AIDS Network is hosting its annual Big Gay Dance Party on June 20 at the nYne Bar & Bistro .

The pride-centered party will feature drag performers, prizes and giveaways, with proceeds benefiting the Spokane AIDS Network. Throughout the night, speakers will also take the stage to talk about the network’s resources.

The organization will be featured at various other celebrations, educating about HIV and connecting people with resources.

“We like to make a presence at pride because we want queer people to know that you can be gay or you can be any part of the queer umbrella and not get HIV,” Outreach Director Rhea Ashby-Durall said.

On June 27, the network is also participating in National HIV Testing Day at two Walgreens, on Third Avenue and Northwest Boulevard. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., they will be providing free confidential HIV and syphilis testing.

Family Pride Celebration

If you’re looking for a family-oriented celebration, Spokane Public Library has you covered.

On June 21, the Central Library will celebrate pride with crafts, science experiments and games catered toward families with children and teens from 1 to 3 p.m.

The library also brought back its Pride History & Remembrance Project, a historical exhibit chronicling the various organizations and figureheads making up the city’s storied LGBTQ+ history.

The exhibit displays a timeline of the local community, as well as artifacts from key organizations in Spokane’s queer history, including original issues from LGBTQ+ magazines and remnants from gay bars.

Pride in Perry

On June 28, the South Perry District will bloom into a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Hosted by Odyssey Youth Movement, an organization advocating for queer youth in the Inland Northwest, the day will feature local vendors, entertainment, artists and food specials.

Sandpoint Pride – July 11-13

Sandpoint’s official pride festival is a three-day event taking place at the Granary Arts District in Sandpoint.

Drag artists, musicians, vendors and more will flock to the district starting July 11 at 7 a.m. until July 13 at 11 p.m.

More than 2,000 community members are anticipated to show up.

Leave Your Mark: A Silver Valley Pride Event

The Silver Valley Pride Community Center is hosting an art-filled event July 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wallace City Pool in Wallace.

The event will feature a collaborative art project for anyone to contribute to, as well as an Art Walk filled with sculptures, paintings, fiber arts and other creative mediums by local LGBTQ+ artists.