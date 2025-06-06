WSU makes late addition to class of 2025 with commitment from WR/CB Tristan Drummond

PULLMAN – Washington State isn’t done adding to its class of 2025.

The Cougars landed a commitment Friday from wide receiver/cornerback Tristan Drummond, he announced on social media, giving his new program their 26th member of the class. Likely the final piece of the class, Drummond comes from Bellevue Christian School .

All glory to God 🙏🏽 After much prayer and consideration, I’m blessed to announce my commitment to Washington State University! Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who’s supported me on this journey—Go Cougs! ❤️🐾 #AGTG #Committed #GoCougs @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/MBdS1qwMCG — Tristan Drummond (@DrummondTT11) June 6, 2025

Drummond was lightly recruited out of high school, which also includes a stint at Eastlake High in Sammamish, Washington. He doesn’t have a profile on recruiting services, which is why he doesn’t have any star ratings, and his only offer appears to have come from WSU. He was courted by Oregon State, which sent him a few promotional materials that he posted on social media, but that appeared to be the extent of his college recruitment.

Either way, Drummond gives WSU a speedy, rangy option on either side of the ball. As a junior at Bellevue Christian, he had 111 carries for 589 yards and four touchdowns for the Vikings, who compete at the 1A level. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Drummond could provide depth for WSU.

But the Cougars might have some moves to make on their roster, which stands to exceed the likely incoming roster limits of 105 players this fall. WSU’s summer roster lists 75 players, well under the limit to be imposed by the House vs. NCAA settlement, but that doesn’t include two other groups of players – the 26 members of WSU’s 2025 signing class and the 13 transfers coaches have signed this spring.

That adds up to 114 players, nine over the 105-player limit. But there is a holdup in the House vs. NCAA case, with California judge Claudia Wilken wanting players who were already on rosters to be “grandfathered in” to the new rules.

On Monday, a federal judge granted attorneys involved with the case a new deadline of June 27 – less than a week until July 1, which is when schools are expected to begin directly sharing revenue with athletes.

The results of that settlement will inform WSU coaches’ decisions on how to approach roster management headed into this upcoming season.