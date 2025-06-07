A Grip on Sports: The House settlement is approved but there is no way its adoption will be a panacea for college athletics’ economic issues

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Public relations specialists will tell anyone that will listen, and pay them, to release good news early in the day – and week. Bad news? Around 5 p.m. in the East. On Friday. As everyone is headed out of town. Which makes us wonder, considering when approval of the House lawsuit showed up in our in-box. Is it good news? Or bad?

• U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken’s office decided to send out the settlement news late on a Friday. Just as most sports-related folks were settling in for another exciting evening of playoff hockey. Or checking into a Marriott in some far-flung location. Or, for the named plaintiff in this long-fought-over lawsuit, preparing for more competition at the U.S. Swimming Championships.

Good or bad, the settlement marks the end of the era of under-the-table payments to college athletes. Maybe. The beginning of a regulated payment system for the group. Possibly. And a leveling of the playing field among the haves and have-nots. Ya, right.

That last one is the only definitive one. The House settlement might bring clarity. It might bring order. It might actually be good for all college athletes and athletic departments. But we doubt it. All we are sure of is it will stratify the college sports landscape even more.

Those who can afford to earmark more than $20 million a year of department funds to pay their athletes will have an edge over those who cannot. An that edge will sharpen over time, as the percent of revenue number grows, defining how much each of the Division I schools can pay.

Poorer schools, such as those in the rebuilt Pac-12, will be forced to follow some sort of Moneyball-like formula, as they will almost always be out-bid by their Power Four counterparts. And then they will watch as the players that they’ve developed move on for a bigger paycheck.

No judgment here. It is the ecosystem that has been created over decades and decades of NCAA mismanagement in the area of player compensation. Court rulings have swung the pendulum in the athletes’ direction and this one will help keep it anchored there.

There is a remedy for the non-power schools. It is the huge flaw in the system. Outside collectives will still be allowed. They will still be able to pump millions into their favorite schools’ economy. As long as the NIL contract passes muster with a being-developed clearinghouse. The entity, the College Sports Commission, run by former MLB executive Bryan Seeley and assisted by the Deloitte accounting firm, will decide if the deal is actually a fair return for the athlete’s name, image and likeness use, or if it is just a way to increase their paycheck.

Which brings us another certainty. Lawsuits. By agents or athletes or collectives or anyone else involved in a deal that isn’t approved. If another District Judge decides the CSC’s decisions are a restraint of trade, what has been gained?

Most of the college athletic hierarchy was willing to throw in with House to be guaranteed some employee-compensation certainty – though the word “employee” is verboten. Their payment schedule should be protected in the future.

But, as soon as outside collectives are freed from accountability by an expected court ruling, the salary costs for high-level football, basketball, heck, any sport, will begin to grow again. And left guard Jimmy-Joe Johnson from Garfield, Georgia will be switching from Georgia Southern to Georgia Tech to Georgia once more.

There is one group, however, that seems to be in a good spot to thrive – if its members can find the money in the school’s budget.

Schools that either don’t play football or at a lower level or even just don’t care about the program’s success, like Gonzaga and those in the Big East and elsewhere, could have an edge. Most every school dollar could be earmarked for hoop. How?

Marquette is under the same cap as Alabama or Florida. But whereas the Gators will have to earmark about 75% of their school money to football, the Golden Eagles are free to spend every dime on their basketball program.

We’re certainty this possible edge will be sanded down soon, as the SEC and Big Ten believe it is their divine right to be king of all money equations. And the king of the hill when it comes to every sport.

The chances Gonzaga will have more than $20 million of school funds to spend are probably not good. Nor would athletic director Chris Standiford be able to give 95% of it to Mark Few’s program. But Villanova or Georgetown or St. John’s might – if the current administration decides Title IX doesn’t apply.

Settling the House lawsuit was supposed to save NCAA members money. To bring some clarity to a chaotic system. To lay out a road map for the future.

It probably accomplished the first of those goals. But the rest?

There may be a short pause in the chaos. A chance to catch our breath. And then some Friday afternoon, another ruling will be handed down in yet-to-be-filed lawsuit. And it won’t be good news for Wossamotta U.

WSU: We interspliced links to House settlement stories throughout the column above, with the link to the story available on today’s S-R website the first link above. And here too, if you missed it. … Moving on, we get to write “recruiting never stops” again today. The Cougars have added to their 2025 football class. Greg Woods has this story. … We linked Bob Condotta’s story on Abe Lucas when it ran on the Times’ site yesterday. It is on the S-R’s today. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his usual Friday mailbag in the Mercury News as well as passing along this West Coast football recruiting roundup. … Christian Caple delves into Washington’s cash-flow problems in its latest budget. … John Canzano has a poignant column on a young man whose battle with cancer ended in his death a few years ago. But his generous spirit has lived on. …. On a happier note, we’ve watched these videos. And we’ve laughed. … We mentioned this Oregon injury yesterday. … Oregon State never stops recruiting. … Neither does Colorado State. … In basketball news, Utah’s recruiting hasn’t stopped. … In baseball’s Super Regionals, Oregon State was down three runs to Florida State headed into the bottom of the ninth. It looked to all the world as if the Seminoles would win the first game in the best-of-three series. Then the Beavers rallied, tied the score and won in the 10th. … There was no rally for Arizona. Just more and more runs piled on by host North Carolina in an 18-2 rout. … Texas is the NCAA softball champion. And, watching Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady, who reportedly has signed another $1-million-plus contract for next season, break down after her pitches were pounded by the Longhorn bats for five runs, gave us a peek into the future. To paraphrase Spider-Man’s uncle Ben, with great contracts come great responsibilities. And a great weight. Texas went on to win 10-4.

Gonzaga: We read David Aldrich’s story on Andrew Nembhard’s contributions to the Pacers’ win the NBA final series’ first game yesterday at The Athletic site. Linked it as well. It is on the S-R website today. … Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana have been clutch in the postseason, as Oklahoma City learned first-hand.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State really seems bent on proving my theorem that football recruiting never stops. … A new contract for Northern Colorado’s basketball coach is in place.

Indians: Hopefully, my golf partner Dave Nichols was doing better Friday than I was. He had to walk up all those steps to the Avista press box, only to watch the Hillsboro Hops put away a 6-2 win over the Indians in the first couple innings.

Mariners: The M’s are swooning. The offense has played the lead role in losing nine of their last 12 games, but Bryce Miller’s ineffectiveness (and that of George Kirby as well) has played a role. Young starting pitchers dealing with injuries, as is also the case with Logan Gilbert, seem to take a little longer to find their groove than veterans. The latest loss? A 5-4 one to the host Angels. … At least the offense gave Cal Raleigh some help. … Corbin Burnes’ elbow injury may have a butterfly effect throughout baseball. Including the Mariners.

Kraken: The Climate Pledge Arena offices are being cleaned out by new head coach Lane Lambert. He and the front office fired two long-time assistants yesterday. … We mentioned last night’s game two of the Stanley Cup finals. It was won by visiting Florida, 5-4. In double overtime. Two games in Edmonton. Two overtime finishes.

Reign: Seattle regained some momentum with a win at San Diego on Friday night.

Horse racing: What would a win in the Belmont mean for Journalism’s legacy? … It is just one of many storylines today.

Storm: How will Seattle get its offense back on track?

Seahawks: What have we learned about each position group during the OTAs? Quite a bit, actually. … Authorities believe they’ve learned who did the robberies of athletes’ homes. They have made arrests.

• You know, I’m a bit tired of writing about lawsuits and NIL deals and multiple transfers for multiple players. Put me in charge. I have ideas. But until someone offers me $12.3 million a year for them, I’m keeping them to myself. Or until there is a day this summer when I don’t have a column idea. Until later …