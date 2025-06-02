Father’s Day Gifts for the dad who really likes to clean

By Jolie Kerr Special to The Washington Post

Some dads are into sports, and others are into cooking, and buying a Father’s Day gift for them is pretty easy – tickets to see his favorite team, infused salts in curious flavors, a large shipment of meat. But what if your dad is really into … cleaning? (It happens.) How does one shop for the dad who is fastidious about his shoes, who is the designated household dish-doer, who won’t let anyone else touch his laundry, who loves a clean countertop, who lives to power wash?

We’ve rounded up 23 Father’s Day gift ideas – from the soaps and detergents that will elevate his household chores to something akin to a luxury experience to the coolest-looking water flosser you’ll see – for the dad who loves to clean and be clean.

Nerdwax ‘A Hawaiian Shirt You Can Clean Your Glasses With’ Jinkies, $11: Help Dad make spotty, smudgy glasses – and cellphone and tablet screens, too – a thing of the past with the kickiest cleaning cloth you’ll ever find. We think the Hawaiian shirt is the perfect motif for Father’s Day, but there are loads of other designs from which to choose (gabagool, anyone?).

The Original Zip-It Drain Clog Remover 3-Pack, $15: When we interviewed plumbers for a story about coddling your pipes, nearly all of them recommended zipper tools for quickly clearing a slow-moving or clogged drain. Treat Dad to this plumber-approver DIY tool. (And stop flushing wipes down the toilet!)

Jason Markk Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit, $18: Shoe cleaning kits are a fantastic gift for the guy with a museum-worthy sneaker collection or an obsession with keeping his white shoes bright white. Jason Markk’s budget-friendly kit comes with a bottle of deep-cleaning solution and a stiff-bristle brush designed with shoes in mind.

Sur La Table Bottle and Straw Brush Set, $19: This bottle-and-straw cleaning kit is the perfect thing for the dad who never leaves home without his emotional-support water bottle. The set, available in two shades of blue, has a silicone bottle brush and two slim straw brushes to keep Dad’s favorite flask bacteria- and germ-free.

Gleener Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush, $20: There are dads, and then there are Sweater Dads. If your dad is the latter, he will love the Gleener depilling tool. It comes with three blades for shaving fine, medium and heavy sweaters and other textiles, and a built-in brush removes lint with a few light strokes.

Carpro Bio-Bombs Vehicle Deodorization Kit, $20: The car-obsessed dad will thank you over and over again for this easy-to-use auto deodorizing kit. The “bombs” use ClO₂ to break down odor-causing molecules – just add water and allow an hour for the treatment to work.

Salt & Stone Santal and Vetiver Deodorant, $20: This year, skip the traditional gift of cologne and surprise him with a luxury-scented deodorant, like Salt & Stone’s santal and vetiver formula, which is free of aluminum, parabens and phthalates.

Crocodile Cloth, $22: These heavy-duty cleaning wipes are incredibly strong and versatile, and they are especially suited to cleaning up outdoor messes like a dirty grill, pollen-covered patio furniture and hot tubs, as well as recreational equipment such as tents, gardening tools and canoes.

Zara Home Glass Cleaner Accessory, $30: A good squeegee is an essential cleaning tool, and this Zara Home glass cleaner is one of the most attractive versions you’ll hope to find, making it a great gift that is as stylish as it is useful.

Rinseroo Slip-on Blue Tub Faucet Sprayer Attachment, $31: This clever little problem solver will delight the dad who lacks a sprayer attachment in his life (and on his faucets). Slip the hose over a sink or tub faucet to turn it into an extendable, flexible sprayer that can be used for both bathing and for cleaning tasks such as rinsing shower walls.

Diptyque La Droguerie Leather and Wood Care Lotion with Beeswax, $38: You get two products for the price of one with Diptyque’s leather and wood cleaner and conditioner, and won’t Dad be proud of your practicality and keen eye for a good buy! For the dad who is forever polishing his shoes, or his wooden furniture, this cedar-, patchouli- and beeswax-scented balm will be a real treat.

John Henric Clothes Brush, $39: Before the advent of sticky rollers, a clothes brush was the go-to tool for quickly removing lint, hair, dust and other debris from clothing. The two-sided brush has soft bristles on one side for dislodging embedded soils and a velvet lint remover for picking up surface debris on the other.

Scrub Daddy All-Star Kit, $40: We are slightly obsessed with sponges, so forgive us for this on-the-nose gift recommendation for Dad’s big day: Splurge on the mack daddy of sponge sets, the 24-piece Scrub Daddy All-Star Kit. We think it’s a great way to tell Dad he’s the all-star in your life. (Go ahead, steal our Dad Jokes!)

Grill Rescue Grill Brush w/ Scraper, $40: Dad will love this fun fact: According to the American Medical Association, grill brush accidents result in 130 trips to the emergency room annually. Experts recommend replacing grill brushes every grilling season to avoid accidents caused by loose bristles or switching to a bristle-free style like the uber-popular Grill Rescue brush.

Snif Laundry Starter Pack, $42: Elevate laundry day with the gift of luxury-scented detergent. Choose from fancifully named scents such as Midnight Grind (coffee, vanilla, chocolate), Rain Check (bergamot, geranium, pink pepper) or Old Money (cardamom, tonka bean, coumarin).

Astier de Villatte Botanical Dishwashing Liquid Poivre (Black Pepper), $45: If your dad is the designated dishwasher in the family, show him how much you appreciate his contributions to the homekeeping arts with a bottle of extravagantly scented dish soap. Astier de Villatte offers its botanical dishwashing liquid in several scents, including bergamot, cypress and sage, but we think the poivre (black pepper) fragrance hits just the right notes for Father’s Day.

Flamingo Estate Peppermint & Juniper Berry Body Wash, $46: Dishes aren’t the only thing that can benefit from a fancy soap moment – why not get Dad a zippy, invigorating body wash from cult favorite brand Flamingo Estate? The plant-based formula has notes of peppermint, juniper and marjoram that provide such aromatherapy benefits as mental clarity and stress reduction.

Kirby Allison Luxury Wooden Felted Trouser Bar Hanger Set of 5, $50: If Dad is a clotheshorse, surprise him by forgoing the traditional Father’s Day gift of a tie (or socks or another sweater) and treat him to some high-end accessories to outfit his closet. A set of nice hangers isn’t something we typically splurge on for ourselves, but they make a wonderful gift for the guy who is fussy about his wardrobe.

Osoji Hand Broom & Dustpan, $58: This hand broom and dustpan set is so beautifully crafted that your dad might be tempted to mount it on the wall and display it as art. The broom is made of hemp palm bristles that are bound to a bamboo handle with copper wire, and the dustpan is made of durable, mold-proof lacquered washi paper.

Simplehuman Liquid Sensor Pump, $70: A simple (heh) fact of life is that dads love Simplehuman’s products. If he already has one of the brand’s ubiquitous trash cans, add this touchless sensor pump to his collection – it dispenses liquid soap directly into your hands or onto a sponge with just a wave.

Moon Oral Beauty Water Flosser, $70: Give Dad the gift of superclean teeth with Moon Oral Beauty’s new water flosser, which is as attractive as it is practical. Its sleek matte black colorway and slim design elevates this mundane oral-care tool to something almost display-worthy.

Hoto 20V Portable Cordless Power Washer Pro, $160: All power washers are cool, but Hoto’s superslick power washer is the coolest of them all.

The lightweight, battery-operated pressure washer has five modes, including a foaming function, and a 45-minute run time when fully charged.

Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner, $700: Dads go nuts for Dyson, and it’s no wonder – the British company is known for combining form and function to turn out products that look cool and act cooler. Its latest floor-care tool, the WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner, uses a double roller system for wet-dry cleaning without the need for a vacuum.