Volunteers, meet officials needed for a pair of upcoming track and field meets.

By Dave Cook The Spokesman-Review

An abundance of volunteers and meet officials are needed for a pair of upcoming meets hosted by the Inland Northwest Association of USA Track and Field, including the Region 13 Championships over the July 4th holiday.

Between 150-200 volunteers will be needed in about 60 different areas, and volunteers need to be 13 years or older or accompanied by an adult. Both meets will take place at Central Valley High School in the Spokane Valley.

The first meet is the association meet on June 27-28, which qualifies competitors for the Region 13 Championships on July 3-6. The regional meet will include upwards of 1,600 athletes ages 8-18 representing 87 clubs from throughout Washington, Eastern Oregon, Alaska and North Idaho. About 1,000 parents and fans are expected to attend.

Athletes from regional meets nationwide qualify for the USATF Junior Olympics in Savannah, Ga., on July 21-27.

More information on the meets or serving as volunteers and meet officials can be obtained by contacting meet director Shannon Castelda from Valley Flash Running Club (srcastelda14@hotmail.com/509-893-2800) or volunteer coordinator John Delay (bigfishslim@msn.com/509-879-3516)