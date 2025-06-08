Carlos Alcaraz rallies past Jannik Sinner in epic French Open final

By Ava Wallace Washington Post

The jaw-dropping shot-making and variety of his game aside, what sets Carlos Alcaraz apart in the history of men’s tennis is the breadth of his achievements at such a young age.

In 2022, at 19, he became the youngest man to hold the world No. 1 ranking. A year ago, at 21, he became the youngest man to win a Grand Slam title on hard, grass and clay courts, a feat only six other men have accomplished.

But as Alcaraz soared to the sport’s outer limits, he bypassed some basic checkpoints along the way – rites of passage that demonstrate the soundness of a player’s foundation. In the French Open final Sunday, the 22-year-old checked one of those boxes during a match full of enough flourish and drama to last most players a lifetime that – oh, yeah – also made history.

The defending champion from Spain beat Italy’s Jannik Sinner, 4-6, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2), to claim his fifth Grand Slam title. Alcaraz came back from two sets down for the first time in nine such career matches – cross that off the list – to remain undefeated in major championship finals.

As is fitting for a match featuring the defining rivalry of this new age of men’s tennis, it clocked in as the longest French Open final and the second-longest Grand Slam final of the Open era, lasting 5 hours, 29 minutes.

“I’m going to put it (as) the first one,” Alcaraz said when asked where this match ranks in all of his Grand Slam titles so far. “This one is the first match I came back from two-sets-to-love down. … There’s (no) better location than the Roland Garros final, against the number one in the world. I think it is the best match that I’ve played in my career.”

Sports fans are quick to dub every five-set final at a Grand Slam as epic. But Sunday’s earned the title thanks to its many twists and its stunning-shot making – which was particularly impressive in the fifth set, when both players had been on their feet for so long.

Alcaraz, seeded second, won 192 points to the top-seeded Sinner’s 193. But he won more when it counted, saving three match points in the fourth set to send the match the distance. He extended his career edge to 8-4 against Sinner. And he will head to Wimbledon, which begins June 30, as the defending champion there, too.

“It is amazing, the level you have,” Alcaraz said during the trophy ceremony, addressing his co-conspirator while cradling the gleaming Coupe des Mousquetaires. “… It’s a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament, making history.”

The skin around Sinner’s eyes was red and his mop of ginger hair was rumpled by the end of the battle, making it look as though he hadn’t slept in weeks. He confirmed that he wouldn’t be sleeping well Sunday night, at least, after letting slip through his fingers three chances to claim his first Grand Slam trophy on a surface other than a hard court.

“It was easier to play than talking now,” Sinner said, putting his emotions in perspective before turning to his team. “… We tried our best today. We gave it everything we had.”

The Spaniard is a year younger but now owns five Grand Slam trophies to Sinner’s three.

late in the fifth set, too, despite fatigue that had begun to creep in. Sinner broke Alcaraz at 4-5 to even the set, then got himself within two points of a victory before Alcaraz forced a tiebreak. The crowd roared and chanted when Alcaraz raced to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak.

He finally fell flat on his back after a sublime forehand passing shot landed just behind Sinner on match point. With that, Alcaraz had won the 20th title of his career.

He had just one thing left to decide. The Spaniard has gotten a commemorative tattoo for each of his Grand Slam titles. With an Eiffel Tower already outlined on his ankle, where would French Open championship No. 2 go?

The young man said he wasn’t sure. He was going to talk it over with his dad first.