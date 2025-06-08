‘Maybe Happy Ending’ wins the Tony for best musical

By Michael Paulson New York Times

NEW YORK – “Maybe Happy Ending,” a moving show about two discarded robots who forge a relationship in a futuristic Korea, won the coveted Tony for best new musical Sunday night, capping a remarkable journey for a show that faced long odds but won over both critics and fans.

The prize was the last and biggest of 26 awards given out at the Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. “Purpose,” a Pulitzer-winning family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, won best play, and a new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” won best musical revival for a production that starred Nicole Scherzinger, who also won a Tony.

Here is a list of the winners, and here’s what else to know about the awards ceremony:

– Reunited: The original cast of “Hamilton,” dressed all in black formal wear, performed a medley of songs in honor of the 10th anniversary of the juggernaut’s opening.

– Madcap medley: The outlandish farce “Oh, Mary!” won prizes for its creator and star, Cole Escola, and its director, Sam Pinkleton.

– Vaccination drama: “Eureka Day,” a comedy about a liberal private day school torn apart by its vaccination policy, won the prize for best play revival.

– A high-tech triumph: Sarah Snook, an Australian actress best known for her starring role in HBO’s “Succession,” won a Tony Award for her Broadway debut, playing all 26 characters in a video-rich stage adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

– Sustained success: Jacobs-Jenkins and actress Kara Young both won Tony Awards for a second year in a row. He won last year for writing “Appropriate,” and she won for performing in “Purlie Victorious.”

– Red carpet: George Clooney, Mia Farrow, Cole Escola, Rosie Perez, Leslie Odom Jr., Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves are among those who arrived in style.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best New Musical

“Maybe Happy Ending”

Nominees in this category: “Buena Vista Social Club”; “Dead Outlaw”; “Death Becomes Her”; “Operation Mincemeat”

Best New Play

“Purpose”

Nominees in this category: “English”; “The Hills of California”; “John Proctor Is the Villain”; “Oh, Mary!”

Best Musical Revival

“Sunset Boulevard”

Nominees in this category: “Floyd Collins”; “Gypsy”; “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”

Best Play Revival

“Eureka Day”

Nominees in this category: “Our Town”; “Romeo + Juliet”; “Yellow Face”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sarah Snook, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Nominees in this category: Laura Donnelly, “The Hills of California”; Mia Farrow, “The Roommate”; LaTanya Richardson Jackson, “Purpose”; Sadie Sink, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Cole Escola, “Oh, Mary!”

Nominees in this category: George Clooney, “Good Night, and Good Luck”; Jon Michael Hill, “Purpose”; Daniel Dae Kim, “Yellow Face”; Harry Lennix, “Purpose”; Louis McCartney, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, “Sunset Boulevard”

Nominees in this category: Jasmine Amy Rogers, “Boop!”; Megan Hilty, “Death Becomes Her”; Audra McDonald, “Gypsy”; Jennifer Simard, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Darren Criss, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Nominees in this category: Andrew Durand, “Dead Outlaw”; Tom Francis, “Sunset Boulevard”; Jonathan Groff, “Just in Time”; Jeremy Jordan, “Floyd Collins”; James Monroe Iglehart, “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Nominees in this category: Saheem Ali, “Buena Vista Social Club”; David Cromer, “Dead Outlaw”; Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”; Jamie Lloyd, “Sunset Boulevard”

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Pinkleton, “Oh, Mary!”

Nominees in this category: Knud Adams, “English”; Sam Mendes, “The Hills of California”; Danya Taymor, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Kip Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Kara Young, “Purpose”

Nominees in this category: Tala Ashe, “English”; Jessica Hecht, “Eureka Day”; Marjan Neshat, “English”; Fina Strazza, “John Proctor Is the Villain”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Francis Jue, “Yellow Face”

Nominees in this category: Glenn Davis, “Purpose”; Gabriel Ebert, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Bob Odenkirk, “Glengarry Glen Ross” Conrad Ricamora, “Oh, Mary!”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Nominees in this category: Julia Knitel, “Dead Outlaw”; Gracie Lawrence, “Just in Time”; Justina Machado, “Real Women Have Curves”; Joy Woods, “Gypsy”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Jak Malone, “Operation Mincemeat”

Nominees in this category: Brooks Ashmanskas, “Smash”; Jeb Brown, “Dead Outlaw”; Danny Burstein, “Gypsy”; Taylor Trensch, “Floyd Collins”

Best Book of a Musical

“Maybe Happy Ending”

Nominees in this category: “Buena Vista Social Club”; “Dead Outlaw”; “Death Becomes Her”; “Operation Mincemeat”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether and 59, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Nominees in this category: Marsha Ginsberg, “English”; Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”; Marg Horwell and David Bergman, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”; Scott Pask, “Good Night, and Good Luck”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, “Maybe Happy Ending”

Nominees in this category: Rachel Hauck, “Swept Away”; Arnulfo Maldonado, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Derek McLane, “Death Becomes Her”; Derek McLane, “Just in Time”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Nominees in this category: Natasha Chivers, “The Hills of California”; Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, “Good Night, and Good Luck”; Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, “John Proctor is the Villain”; Nick Schlieper, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Marg Horwell, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Nominees in this category: Brenda Abbandandolo, “Good Night, and Good Luck”; Rob Howell, “The Hills of California”; Holly Pierson, “Oh, Mary!”; Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Best Choreography

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Nominees in this category: Joshua Bergasse, “Smash”; Camille A. Brown, “Gypsy”; Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her”; Jerry Mitchell, “Boop!”

Best Orchestrations

Marco Paguia, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Nominees in this category: Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, “Just in Time”; Will Aronson, “Maybe Happy Ending”; Bruce Coughlin, “Floyd Collins”; David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Sunset Boulevard”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow”

Nominees in this category: Palmer Hefferan, “John Proctor Is the Villain”; Daniel Kluger, “Good Night, and Good Luck”; Nick Powell, “The Hills of California”; Clemence Williams, “The Picture of Dorian Gray”

Best Original Score

“Maybe Happy Ending,” Will Aronson and Hue Park

Nominees in this category: “Dead Outlaw,” David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna; “Death Becomes Her,” Julia Mattison and Noel Carey; “Operation Mincemeat,” David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts; “Real Women Have Curves,” Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Paul Tazewell, “Death Becomes Her”

Nominees in this category: Dede Ayite, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Gregg Barnes, “Boop!”; Clint Ramos, “Maybe Happy Ending”; Catherine Zuber, “Just in Time”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, “Sunset Boulevard”

Nominees in this category: Tyler Micoleau, “Buena Vista Social Club”; Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, “Floyd Collins”; Ben Stanton, “Maybe Happy Ending”; Justin Townsend, “Death Becomes Her”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, “Buena Vista Social Club”

Nominees in this category: Adam Fisher, “Sunset Boulevard”; Peter Hylenski, “Just in Time”; Peter Hylenski, “Maybe Happy Ending”; Dan Moses Schreier, “Floyd Collins”

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Harvey Fierstein

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.