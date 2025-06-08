Motorcyclist killed in Palouse Highway crash

A man operating a motorcycle was struck and killed by an SUV at the intersection of East Palouse Highway and South Madison Road, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene Saturday around 7:50 p.m while members of the Spokane County Fire District 8 attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Washington State Patrol and SIRT Team Volunteers helped close the intersection to all traffic.

According to the release, statements and evidence at the scene indicate the SUV was driven by a man who slowed down approaching the stop sign while heading south down Madison Road toward the Palouse Highway intersection. The motorcyclist was heading west on the highway when the driver of the SUV entered and struck him.

The SUV driver and his female passenger were uninjured in the crash and told deputies he had not seen the motorcyclist coming, according to the release.

Traffic Unit Investigators are investigating and don’t consider impairment to be a factor. No arrests were made, and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name and cause of death of the motorcyclist at a later date.