McClatchy

A salmonella outbreak has caused the recall of 1.7 million dozen eggs and has sickened 79 people in seven states, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall was issued on June 6 for 20 million eggs distributed to Walmart, Safeway, chains owned by Kroger and various other independent and chain supermarkets around the country. The Centers for Disease Control is recommending that people throw the eggs away.

Hilmar, California’s August Egg Company, a division of Gemperle Enterprises, produced the eggs and issued the recall last week.

“August Egg Company is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice stated. “Our firm has voluntarily been diverting eggs to an egg-breaking plant for over 30 days, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any potential foodborne pathogens.”

Packaging for the recalled eggs will have plant code P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates from 32 to 126.

The eggs that went to Walmart stores had sell-by dates from March 4 through June 19. Other retailers got eggs with sell-by dates from March 4 through June 4.

The recall section of Walmart’s website states the eggs recalled involve stores in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Wisconsin.

The following list are brands with recalls:

Marketside (a Walmart store brand): Organic Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18; Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18.

Organic Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18; Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18. First Street (a Smart & Final house brand): Cage Free Large Brown loose eggs.

Cage Free Large Brown loose eggs. Clover: Organic Large Brown Eggs, one dozen. Clover Organic Cafe Free Large Brown Eggs.

Organic Large Brown Eggs, one dozen. Clover Organic Cafe Free Large Brown Eggs. Nulaid: One dozen Medium Brown Cage Free, one dozen Jumbo Brown Cage Free.

One dozen Medium Brown Cage Free, one dozen Jumbo Brown Cage Free. O Organics: Cage Free Large Brown, six eggs; and Large Brown, 12 and 18 eggs. This brand will be found at Safeway and other Albertsons-owned stores.

Cage Free Large Brown, six eggs; and Large Brown, 12 and 18 eggs. This brand will be found at Safeway and other Albertsons-owned stores. Raley’s (store brand): Large Cage Free Brown, 12 eggs: Organic Large Cage Free Brown, 12 and 18 eggs.

Large Cage Free Brown, 12 eggs: Organic Large Cage Free Brown, 12 and 18 eggs. Simple Truth: Cage Free Large Brown and Medium Brown 18 eggs. This brand will be found at Food 4 Less, Ralphs and other Kroger-owned chains.

Cage Free Large Brown and Medium Brown 18 eggs. This brand will be found at Food 4 Less, Ralphs and other Kroger-owned chains. Sun Harvest: Organic Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18.Sun Harvest Cage Free Organic Brown Eggs.

Organic Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18.Sun Harvest Cage Free Organic Brown Eggs. Sunnyside: Organic Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18; and Large Cage Free Brown Eggs in cartons of 12 and 18.

The CDC says 79 people have been sickened in the outbreak with 21 hospitalizations. Most of those have been in California.

A small number of people also were sickened in Nevada, Washington, Arizona, Nebraska, New Jersey and Kentucky.

Salmonella outbreaks tend to be very undercounted because most people recover without medical attention.

What is salmonella?

The CDC estimates about 1.35 million people in the United States will get salmonella each year. Of that number, 26,400 will be hospitalized, usually driven to the hospital by bloody diarrhea, and 420 will die.

Usually, salmonella means a few days of diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomachaches.

The Mayo Clinic notes that salmonella symptoms include:

Nausea and/or vomiting.

Abdominal cramps.

Diarrhea and/or blood in the stool.

Fever.

Chills.

Headache.

What you should do now

If you have any of the recalled eggs listed above, return them to the store for a refund or throw them out. If you have any questions about the recalls, call August Farms at (800) 710-2554, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific daily.