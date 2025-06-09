Things to watch at Seahawks minicamp: Could CB Jaire Alexander be a fit? And Sam Darnold builds chemistry with WRs.

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks will be back on the practice field at the VMAC in Renton this week for their mandatory minicamp.

Coach Mike Macdonald recently moved the minicamp up a week, meaning veteran players will likely get a one-week head start on summer vacation.

Seattle had been scheduled for another week of voluntary OTAs this week and then minicamp next week.

Instead, Macdonald moved up the practices to this week – Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon – the last mandatory item on the schedule for vets until training camp begins in late July. The Seahawks could still use some of their allotted OTAs next week for voluntary work and focusing on younger players.

“We’re ecstatic,” linebacker Ernest Jones IV said last week of the move. “We were always going to work hard, but that adds a little extra motivation there. Get a little chance to get some work in and get off for another break before (training camp stars in late July).”

Here are five things to watch as minicamp unfolds:

Could the Seahawks add a cornerback?

Monday began with the news that the Green Bay Packers were releasing veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander, a move that became official later in the day.

Alexander as recently as 2022 was named second-team All-Pro but has played just 14 of a possible 34 regular-season games the past two seasons due to injuries.

The injuries and Alexander’s big contract led to the release of the 28-year-old who the Packers drafted 18th overall in 2018. They moved up in the draft by trading with the Seahawks, who received the 27th pick and a few others, ultimately taking running back Rashaad Penny with that selection.

Alexander joins a handful of veteran cornerbacks who remain free agents, including two Seattle has brought in for a visit – former Seahawk Shaquill Griffin and Rasul Douglas.

That the Seahawks have not signed one of them made it easy to wonder if they are comfortable with the group they have. Josh Jobe has emerged as the third corner behind starters Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

With Seattle likely to be in a nickel defense 60-70% of the time, the third corner will play significantly.

Or maybe the Seahawks figured more veterans such as Alexander might become available and were biding their time.

Alexander appears likely to have a healthy market – Buffalo was among teams reportedly interested in trading for him before his release – so it might cost a little bit.

Seattle, though, has the cap space to make moves, listed with $31.2 million as of Monday morning by OvertheCap.com, 10th most in the NFL.

Whether Seattle wants to add another cornerback may be the bigger question.

Minicamp probably won’t answer that question, but it could help nudge the Seahawks in one direction.

Darnold builds chemistry with receivers

Macdonald used an interview on Seattle Sports 710 last week to reiterate that the Seahawks have no battle at quarterback. He called it “a crazy question” to suggest that anyone other than Sam Darnold will be the starter when the season begins in September.

That doesn’t mean everyone involved won’t want one last week of reassurance that things are on the right track with Darnold’s assimilation of the offense and rapport with his receivers.

Another sharp practice or two would allow everyone to feel that much better about Darnold’s ability to take over the reins from the departed Geno Smith.

One last look at the OL, for now

The decision on the starting five offensive linemen could last into training camp, if not until after the final preseason game Aug. 23 at Green Bay. That follows what is expected to be at least one joint practice with the Packers.

Left tackle (Charles Cross), left guard (Grey Zabel) and right tackle (Abe Lucas) appear set, but the other two spots are up for grabs.

The most open job is right guard, where Christian Haynes and Anthony Bradford appeared during OTAs last week to pretty much split reps with the starters.

The center job (Olu Oluwatimi, Jalen Sundell) also appears open.

Seeing how the draft picks have progressed

Minicamp figures to provide the best gauge of how the team’s 11-man rookie class is fitting in.

As noted, Zabel is running with the starters.

But he appears to be the only sure starter at an every-down position, though players such as safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo, both second-round picks, are being groomed for at least regular situational and rotational spots.

Emmanwori has mostly been used as a slot safety in nickel and dime formations. Arroyo has been in the tight end rotation, but with Noah Fant and AJ Barner usually the first ones up with the starting group.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, a third-round pick, has been used almost exclusively with the No. 3 offense, and the next two picks – defensive end Rylie Mills and wide receiver Tory Horton – have been limited or out while recovering from knee injuries.

The rest appear to be competing for depth roles, or in the case of Robbie Ouzts, for a starting spot at fullback, a position that figures to be used situationally.

The others are sixth-round offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue (who was typically used during OTAs as the third-team right guard), and seventh-round running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Mason Richman (used typically as the third-team right tackle in OTAs) and receiver Ricky White III.

Another chance for UDFAs

The Seahawks have 18 undrafted rookie free agents on their roster, all of whom are battling to land a spot on the 53-man roster, or maybe more realistically, to be retained on the 16-man practice squad once the regular season begins.

With rules having increased the ability of teams to use practice squad players, those spots are viewed by the team as more important than ever.

A few who are worth keeping an eye on include rush end Jared Ivey, cornerback Zy Alexander, center Federico Maranges and receivers Tyrone Broden and Montorie Foster, Jr.