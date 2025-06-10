Blake Lively beams at Tribeca event after judge dismisses Baldoni suits

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Blake Lively was beaming as she posed for photos at a Tribeca Festival event Monday, hours after a New York judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress.

The “Gossip Girl” star, 37, seemed to be celebrating her win in court as she donned a white crochet midi dress at the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner, which she attended with niece Kate Johnson, TMZ reports.

Earlier Monday, Southern District of New York judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed 41-year-old Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane, for defamation and civil extortion. Liman also tossed the “Jane the Virgin” alum’s $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times.

Lively in December accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of “It Ends With Us,” which he directed and in which both starred, as well as a retaliatory smear campaign. It was the Times’ publication of the claims – made in a civil rights complaint and lawsuit – that spread like wildfire, in a piece entitled, “We Can Bury Anyone.”

Liman afforded Baldoni a June 23 deadline to amend the complaint against Lively for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract, if he so chooses, per People.

Lively’s suit is still set for trial next March.