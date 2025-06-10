Dear Annie: It’s never too late for love

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’ve had dogs all my adult life, and I’ve always dreaded the moment they start to slow down. That fear of the inevitable was especially strong after my divorce, when I began living alone with the three dogs my ex-wife insisted I take. One passed away peacefully just three months later, as if to spare me the pain of a final trip to the vet.

Now, my oldest dog, Hunter, is nearly 17. He still loves his walks, but his legs can’t keep up. My ex found a dog stroller at a yard sale for a dollar and gave it to me. Hunter rides like royalty, and the neighbors all comment on how loved he is. I tell my ex all the time how grateful I am. I truly believe that little stroller has added time – and joy – to his life.

We may no longer be married, but when it comes to the dogs, we’re still a team.

What I’ve learned is this: Caring for an aging pet is heartbreaking but also full of grace. How do we stay present and find joy in their golden years instead of living in fear of the goodbye? – Loving Doggy Daddy

Dear Doggy Daddy: Thank you for your touching letter. Hunter is lucky to have you, and that stroller may be one of the best one-dollar gifts ever given.

It’s easy to let the fear of goodbye overshadow the joy that’s still here. But as you’ve discovered, these quieter years can be full of love. Slower walks, gentle routines and simple moments often become the most meaningful.

You’re already doing the most important thing you can do and that is being present. Keep showing up with love and gratitude. That’s how we honor our pets in their golden years.

Thank you for the reminder that growing old together can be a beautiful journey.

Dear Annie: I’m in my early 60s, recently divorced after a long marriage and trying to build a new life. A few months ago, I reconnected with someone I dated briefly in my 20s. He’s kind, attentive and everything my ex-husband wasn’t – but there’s one complication. He’s now seriously ill and on dialysis, with uncertain prospects for the future.

My grown children are concerned. They say I’m signing up for heartbreak, that I’ve already spent enough of my life taking care of other people. But I’m in love.

Is it foolish to start a relationship that might end in loss? Or is love – especially later in life – worth it, no matter what? – Signed Hopeful but Torn

Dear Hopeful but Torn: Love isn’t measured in years. It’s measured in meaning. If this relationship brings you joy, connection and companionship, then it’s not foolish. Yes, there may be heartbreak ahead, but there’s also love right now. You’ve already lived through loss and caretaking. You know your strength. Don’t let fear talk you out of something beautiful. Go in with open eyes and a full heart.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.