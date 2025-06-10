Home Depot holding opening ceremony Wednesday at South Hill store

Officials from Home Depot will host a grand opening Wednesday at the hardware giant’s new store on the South Hill.

The 134,000-square foot store was built following the demolition of the 100,000-square-foot Shopko building at 4515 S. Regal St.

The new store is located directly across the street from Ruggiero’s Ace Hardware, owned by Austin and Josh Ruggiero, the third generation of the family to own the business.

To commemorate the opening of Home Depot, company officials will host a community night celebration that starts at 4:30 on Wednesday. It will feature remarks from Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown, City Council President Betsy Wilkerson and Alisha Benson, CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated.

Following the event, the store will open for business at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Home Depot purchased the 13-acre property in May for $10 million, according to county property records.

Building plans submitted to the city show about 28,000 square feet of the new building will include a garden center, and another 100,000 square feet will consist of retail space. A lumber canopy also is slated for the location.

The store could eventually employ 175 workers, according to the project description submitted to the city.

Josh Ruggiero said last year that his hardware store could suffer from the new Home Depot.

“I fear we will no longer exist if this Home Depot goes in across the street,” he said.

But two weeks ago, the Ruggieros announced plans to highlight the differences that their store offers customers.

The plan to hold a neighborhood party on Saturday at the Ace Hardware store at 44th and Regal which will include in-store promotions and family activities.

“While this change presents challenges for our family-owned business, we are embracing the moment with optimism and a renewed commitment to our neighbors,” Ruggiero said in a news release.